Marauders and Threshers Rained out Wednesday

August 18, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - Wednesday's game between the Marauders and the Clearwater Threshers has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader, consisting of two seven-inning games, on Thursday, August 19 at 4 p.m.

Tickets for Wednesday's game may be exchanged at the LECOM Park ticket office for any remaining 2021 Marauders home game, based upon availability.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from August 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.