2022 Major League Baseball Spring Training Schedule Released

JUPITER, FL - In conjunction with Major League Baseball, Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Wednesday announced the home Spring Training schedules for the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals. The upcoming season will be the 25th anniversary of Spring Training hosted at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida.

The 2022 Spring Training slate will open on Saturday, February 26th with the Miami Marlins facing the New York Mets and is scheduled to conclude on Sunday, March 27th with the St. Louis Cardinals playing the Houston Astros. The Marlins and Cardinals will each play 15 home games at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium over the 30-day span including seven against one another.

The New York Mets, Houston Astros and Washington Nationals will all visit Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium multiple times throughout the Spring season.

The Detroit Tigers (March 3), Pittsburgh Pirates (March 16), New York Yankees (March 19), and Boston Red Sox (March 22) round out the opponents that will make an appearance in Jupiter next Spring.

It will be the first Spring Training visit the Pirates make to Jupiter since 2000 when they faced off against the Montreal Expos.

