Messi Spotted Djokovic Cheering Him on
April 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video
Check out the Inter Miami CF Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from April 1, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Messi Named to MLS Team of the Matchday
- Picault Strikes Late to Secure Inter Miami CF Victory at Atlanta United
- Taylor and Messi Strikes Secure 2-1 Home Win for Inter Miami CF Over Philadelphia Union
- Inter Miami CF to Take on Philadelphia Union at Home this Saturday
- International Duty: Four Inter Miami CF Players Represent Club Abroad in March FIFA Window