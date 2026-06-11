St. Clair and Canada Open World Cup Campaign against Bosnia and Herzegovina this Friday

Published on June 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and the Canadian National Team are set to kick off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign this Friday, June 12, when Canada hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina in the opening match of Group B at Toronto Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Watch the match live on FOX. Watch the Spanish-language broadcast on Telemundo, Peacock.

Group Stage Action

Canada is set to make history as one of the host nations of the FIFA World Cup for the first time, with the team opening its tournament journey on home soil against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Group B.

The 2026 edition marks Canada's third appearance at the prestigious international tournament. After previous participations at Mexico 1986 and Qatar 2022, the Canadians continue their pursuit of a first-ever FIFA World Cup victory. In both prior appearances, Canada was eliminated in the group stage after suffering three defeats.

Now backed by the support of home crowds across the country, Canada will begin its campaign against a Bosnia and Herzegovina side that secured its place at the tournament through the UEFA playoffs defeating Italy. The European nation features experienced veterans such as forward Edin Džeko and defender Sead Kolašinac and will be making its second FIFA World Cup appearance after participating in Brazil 2014.

Friday's contest will mark the first-ever meeting between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina at the senior international level.

St. Clair with Canada

St. Clair earned a spot on Canada's FIFA World Cup roster for a second consecutive edition after also being part of the squad at Qatar 2022.

The goalkeeper made his debut for his country's senior side in a Concacaf World Cup qualifying match in June 2021, playing the full 90 minutes and keeping a clean sheet in a 7-0 victory over Aruba. Since then, he has earned 19 total caps for The Reds, including appearances at the 2024 Copa América, two Concacaf Gold Cup tournaments, and the 2024-25 Concacaf Nations League.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 11, 2026

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