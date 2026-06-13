Canada Earns Historic First-Ever FIFA World Cup Point in 1-1 Draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina

Published on June 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Canada (0W-0L-1D, 1 point) opened its FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a historic 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina (0W-0L-1D, 1 point) this evening. A late equalizer from second-half substitute Cyle Larin secured Canada's first-ever point at a FIFA World Cup. Inter Miami CF goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair was available on the bench but did not feature in the match.

Lineup Notes

Canada took the field with Maxime Crépeau in goal; Alistair Johnston, Luc de Fougerolles, Derek Cornelius, and Richie Laryea formed the back four; Tajon Buchanan, Stephen Eustáquio, Ismaël Koné and Liam Millar started in midfield; Jonathan David and Tani Oluwaseyi led the team in attack.

Match Action

Bosnia and Herzegovina struck first in the 21st minute. A dangerous in-swinging corner kick from the right side found Sead Kolašinac, whose headed flick-on into the penalty area was met by Jovo Lukić, who headed home to give the Europeans an early 1-0 advantage.

Canada responded well to the setback, controlling possession and creating several promising opportunities throughout the remainder of the first half. Despite the pressure, Bosnia and Herzegovina's defense held firm to preserve its lead heading into the halftime break.

The hosts continued to push forward after the restart, generating chances in search of an equalizer. Canada's persistence paid off following a series of attacking substitutions, including the introduction of Larin in the 76th minute.

Just two minutes after entering the match, Larin made an immediate impact. The forward capitalized on his first significant involvement, finding the back of the net in the 78th minute to score Canada's first goal of the tournament and level the match at 1-1.

Canada continued pressing for a winner during the closing stages, but the sides ultimately shared the points. The result secured a landmark moment for the Canadian men's national team, earning the country's first-ever draw and first-ever point at a FIFA World Cup.

Next Match

Next, Canada will continue its Group B campaign when it faces Qatar on Tuesday, June 18 at 6 p.m. ET at Vancouver Stadium.

Stats

Possession: CAN - 50% BIH - 33%

In Contest - 17%

Shots: CAN - 13 BIH - 8

Saves: CAN - 2 BIH - 1

Corners: CAN - 9 BIH - 4

Fouls: CAN - 10 BIH - 20

Gian Pablo Polito







Major League Soccer Stories from June 12, 2026

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