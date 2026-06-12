Orlando Soccer Celebration at Pointe Orlando Unveils Lineup of Global Artists and Player Appearances

Published on June 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride today unveiled the entertainment lineup and player appearance schedule for the Orlando Soccer Celebration presented by Verizon, taking over Pointe Orlando from Thursday, June 11, through Sunday, July 19.

The entertainment slate includes a blend of local and international talent, including Latin Grammy-nominated artist Jair Oliveira, rising Brazilian singer Gabby B, Moroccan hip-hop group FNAÏRE and UK rapper TKandz, who recently performed at Rolling Loud Orlando. In addition, Orlando City defenders Griffin Dorsey and Zakaria Taifi, as well as Orlando Pride goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse, will be making appearances throughout the Orlando Soccer Celebration.

Together, these performances and player appearances will anchor five marquee event days within a multi-week fan experience that includes live viewings of all 104 FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches, creating a vibrant destination for fans to gather around the world's game this summer.

ENTERTAIMENT & PLAYER APPEARANCE SCHEDULE

All times Eastern; schedule subject to change

Friday, June 12

Isaac Thorn | 1 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.

Theme Park Rangers | 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 13

FNAÏRE | 4:15 p.m. - 5:15 p.m.

Orlando City defender Zakaria Taifi | 5:15 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.

Gabby B | 8:15 p.m. - 9:15 p.m. Friday, June 19

Corey Marshall Band | 1:00 p.m. - 2:10 p.m.

Orlando City defender Griffin Dorsey | 2:15 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.

Jair Oliveira | 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday, June 27

Jack Swoon | 3 p.m. - 4:40 p.m.

Orlando Pride goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse | Halftime & post-England vs. Panama match (5 p.m. match kickoff) Sunday, July 19

Tkandz | Post-World Cup Final (3 p.m. match kickoff)

ARTIST HIGHLIGHTS

Tkandz - The Essex, England, native has risen quickly in the UK rap scene since his 2022 breakout "No Sleep." His viral hit "Now Or Never," which has surpassed 230 million streams on Spotify alone, reached the Official UK Singles Chart and topped Spotify's Global Viral 50.

Gabby B - A globally emerging artist, Gabby B blends Brazilian funk, Latin pop and mainstream pop while performing in multiple languages. Named one of Rolling Stone's "Top 10 New Artists to Watch in 2025," she has shared the stage with Flo Rida and Iza and performed for major professional sports teams across the U.S.

FNAÏRE - One of Morocco's most prominent music groups, FNAÏRE is known for high-energy performances at major sporting events, which have included the African Cup of Nations and NBA games.

Jair Oliveira - An award-winning Brazilian producer, singer-songwriter and samba musician, Oliveira has released more than 15 albums and earned Latin Grammy nominations. A Berklee College of Music graduate, his career spans music, television and global media production.

Corey Marshall Band - A Central Florida favorite, Corey Marshall brings more than 20 years of performance experience, blending rock, pop and soul into high-energy live shows. Known for his powerful vocals and engaging stage presence, he is one of the region's most sought-after performers.

Theme Park Rangers - A high-energy trio featuring North Carolina singer songwriter David Faulk, electric violinist Dr. Neal "Quickdraw" Phillips and drummer Ian Finch. Known for blending heartfelt storytelling with standout musicianship, the group delivers family--friendly entertainment that resonates with audiences of all ages. Their crowd-pleasing mix of country, rock and contemporary favorites has made them a staple at venues such as Disney Springs, Ole Red Orlando, major festivals and special events across Florida.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 12, 2026

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