Inter Miami CF Foundation and Royal Caribbean Bring International Youth Clinic to Argentina, Inspired by Inter Miami CF's Facundo Mura and David Aya

Published on June 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







LA PLATA, Argentina - Today, Inter Miami CF Foundation and Royal Caribbean continued their commitment to harnessing the power of fútbol to do good by bringing the Club's International Youth Clinic initiative to Argentina, delivering a memorable day of inspiration, education, and fútbol programming for local youth in La Plata, Argentina, alongside Estudiantes de La Plata Fundación.

The initiative marked the fourth International Youth Clinic hosted by Inter Miami CF Foundation and Royal Caribbean in 2026, following impactful community activations in Peru, Colombia, and Puerto Rico earlier in the year and in Panama and Jamaica in 2025. This latest edition carried special meaning, as it was inspired by Inter Miami CF defender Facundo Mura and midfielder David Ayala, who returned to the club and school that helped shape their journey to professional footballers. The result was a full-circle moment that united their childhood club with the club they now represent on the global stage. It also represented an opportunity for Inter Miami CF Foundation to give back to a country that forms a vital part of the Club's heartbeat and passionate global fanbase.

The day began with a motivational session attended by nearly 200 students at the Estudiantes de La Plata school. Speaking inside the same halls where they once studied, Mura, a graduate of Estudiantes de La Plata's academy and valedictorian of the institution's school, and Ayala shared lessons about perseverance, education, discipline, and believing in one's dreams.

"Returning to Estudiantes de La Plata was an emotional and unforgettable experience," said Facundo Mura. "This club and this school played a huge role in shaping the person and player I am today. To come back wearing the Inter Miami CF crest and have the opportunity, alongside Inter Miami CF Foundation and Royal Caribbean, to share my story with these children was truly special. When I looked at them, I saw myself many years ago - a kid with dreams and aspirations. My hope is that they leave believing that with hard work, discipline, and perseverance, anything is possible. If my journey can inspire even one child to keep chasing their dreams, then this experience was worth it."

"Estudiantes de La Plata will always hold a special place in my heart because it is where my journey in football truly began," said David Ayala. "Returning here as an Inter Miami CF player and seeing so many young boys with the same dreams we once had was incredibly meaningful. Opportunities like this remind us where we came from and the people who helped us along the way. Together with Inter Miami CF Foundation and Royal Caribbean, it was an honor to give back to a community that has given so much to us and to encourage these young players to keep believing in themselves, working hard, and chasing their dreams."

For many of the students in attendance, Mura and Ayala's story served as a powerful example of what can be achieved through dedication and determination. Once young students sitting in those same classrooms with aspirations of playing professionally, he returned as a member of Inter Miami CF, demonstrating that dreams can become reality.

The program continued at Estudiantes de La Plata's stadium, Estadio UNO, where 55 children from Comodoro Rivadavia and Argentino Juvenil participated in a youth clinic led by Inter Miami CF Academy and Estudiantes coaches, as well as Ayala and Mura. Through a series of skill-building exercises and activities, participants were encouraged to develop confidence and teamwork. Participants also received special commemorative gifts, including exclusive "Play Like an Icon" Royal Caribbean and Inter Miami CF t-shirts. Thanks to the support of Club Partner adidas, each child was also gifted an adidas Argentina National Team backpack, and clubs were given FIFA World Cup 26™ Trionda replica balls, providing lasting reminders of a memorable day of inspiration, learning, and fútbol.

"At Inter Miami CF Foundation, we believe every child deserves the opportunity to dream big, regardless of where they come from," said Mari Rey, Director of Inter Miami CF Foundation. "This initiative perfectly embodied our mission of harnessing the power of fútbol to do good. Seeing Facundo and David return to the place where his journey began and inspire the next generation was incredibly meaningful. It was equally special to bring this program to Argentina, a country that represents such an important part of Inter Miami CF's global community. We are incredibly grateful to Royal Caribbean for sharing our commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for young people and helping make this initiative possible. This was an opportunity not only to create impact, but to give back to a country that has embraced and supported our Club from the very beginning."

Argentina has played an important role in Inter Miami CF's story, with generations of passionate supporters following the Club and helping shape its global reach. Bringing the Inter Miami CF Foundation International Youth Clinic to Argentina was therefore more than a community initiative, it was an opportunity to give back to a country whose people, culture, and love for the game are deeply woven into the fabric of Inter Miami CF.

Today's initiative further reflects the enduring partnership between the Club and Royal Caribbean, two organizations united by a belief in the power of sport to uplift communities. From six international youth clinics in Panama, Jamaica, Peru, Colombia, Puerto Rico, and now Argentina to impactful Make-A-Wish initiatives in 2024 and 2025, our collaboration continues to create meaningful impact, both at home and abroad, wherever our fans are.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 12, 2026

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