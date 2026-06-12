KidSuper to Present Its Spring/Summer 2027 Runway Show in Miami

Published on June 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







For the first time since establishing itself as a fixture of Paris Fashion Week Men's, KidSuper will present its main collection outside of Paris. On June 25, 2026, at 8:00 PM, Colm Dillane will stage a special one-time runway show in Miami at Nu Stadium, coinciding with the global football tournament taking place across North America.

Paris remains, and will continue to remain, the home of KidSuper shows.

Over the last several years, Paris Fashion Week has fundamentally shaped the trajectory of both the brand and its founder. It is where many of KidSuper's most ambitious ideas first found an audience. It is where a Brooklyn creative project evolved into an international platform. Dillane jokingly refers to the upcoming special event as a "Paris Fashion Week off-site show."

The decision comes from a deeply personal place.

Long before fashion, before runways, before galleries, films, or collaborations, there was football.

Throughout Dillane's often unpredictable life and career, football has remained the constant. Wherever work takes him, one of the first things he looks for is a football pitch and a group of people willing to play. It has become a ritual. A way to connect with strangers, understand a city, and find grounding amidst constant movement.

The opportunity to present a collection during one of the world's largest sporting events felt impossible to ignore.

"Football has always been the thing that makes the world feel smaller," says Colm Dillane. "You can land somewhere you've never been, not speak the language, find a field, and suddenly you have friends. Fashion can do that too sometimes. This show is about that feeling."

Strategically scheduled between two major tournament matches taking place in Miami on June 24 and June 27, the presentation will bring together guests from fashion, sport, music, art, and entertainment for a singular evening celebrating the culture surrounding the game.

Make no mistake, Colm loves competition. Probably more than he should. But beyond the scoreline, what has always fascinated him about football is its ability to bring people together. The show focuses on the communities it creates, the friendships it inspires, and the bridges it builds across cultures, languages, and borders.

The show will explore the emotional and cultural dimensions of football. Not simply the sport itself, but the rituals around it. The neighborhoods, supporters, local pitches, chance encounters, lifelong friendships, and shared experiences that make football one of the world's most universal languages.

The event will also serve as a gathering point for several of KidSuper's existing partners, while introducing a number of new collaborators whose involvement will be revealed in the coming weeks.

While details surrounding the collection and presentation remain under embargo, audiences can expect the qualities that have come to define a KidSuper show: art, storytelling, emotion, humor, entertainment, unexpected guests, and a healthy amount of chaos.

For those unable to attend in Miami, the presentation will be streamed live to a special viewing experience in Paris at a location that will be announced shortly.

One season. Two cities. One game that continues to bring the world together.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 12, 2026

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