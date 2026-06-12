Tickets on Sale Now for Inter Miami CF's Leagues Cup 2026 Phase One Matches

Published on June 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Ahead of its participation in the Leagues Cup 2026 in August, Inter Miami CF announced tickets for its Phase One matches are now on sale!

Phase One of the 2026 edition will see Inter Miami take on LIGA MX's Atlético de San Luis, CF Monterrey and Club León.

Ticketing Information

Single-match tickets to watch Inter Miami in action in Phase One of the Leagues Cup 2026 are on sale now! Secure your tickets HERE.

Season Ticket Members receive priority access to Leagues Cup 2026 tickets and must opt out to not be charged automatically for Leagues Cup 2026 tickets. Information for opting out was sent via email over the past weeks. All Season Ticket Members were given a special presale window today starting at 10 a.m. ET.

Inter Miami CF Leagues Cup 2026 Phase One Schedule

Wednesday, August 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET: Inter Miami CF vs. Atlético de San Luis at Nu Stadium

Saturday, August 8 at 8 p.m. ET: Inter Miami CF vs. CF Monterrey at Nu Stadium

Wednesday, August 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET: Inter Miami CF vs. Club León at Nu Stadium

About Leagues Cup 2026

The fourth edition of the tournament is set to kick off on August 4, 2026, and conclude with the Leagues Cup 2026 Final on September 6.

Sanctioned by Concacaf, Leagues Cup 2026 will once again feature 36 clubs total, including all 18 LIGA MX teams and 18 qualifying MLS clubs, competing in a fully interleague format that showcases the best of both leagues. As in 2025, the top nine teams from each MLS conference (Eastern Conference and Western Conference) that qualified for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in the prior season earned entry into the tournament.

In addition, Leagues Cup 2026 will award three qualification spots to the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup. The champion, runner-up, and third-place finisher will qualify, with the tournament champion earning a direct place in the Round of 16. The Concacaf Champions Cup serves as the pathway to FIFA international club competitions, providing clubs the opportunity to represent Concacaf on the global stage.

Competition Format

Leagues Cup 2026 will follow the competition format introduced in 2025, continuing a structure that emphasizes consistent interleague play and a clear path to the championship:

Phase One features 54 matches, all contested between MLS and LIGA MX clubs

Results from Phase One determine separate Leagues Cup standings for MLS and LIGA MX, with the top four clubs from each league advancing to the Knockout Rounds

Interleague matchups are guaranteed through the Quarterfinals, ensuring MLS vs. LIGA MX competition at every stage leading into the Semifinals

The tournament concludes with the Semifinals, Third Place Match, and Leagues Cup Final.

This format ensures meaningful competition at every stage while reinforcing the cross-border rivalries that have defined Leagues Cup since its inception.

Broadcast Details

Fans in over 100 countries and regions will be able to watch all Leagues Cup matches on Apple TV, which offers subscribers an array of original movies, series, and documentaries alongside premium live sports and is available to watch across all of a user's favorite screens. In addition, TelevisaUnivision, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS will be the linear broadcast homes for select matches. Game times and additional broadcast details for Leagues Cup Phase One matches will be announced in the coming weeks.

Inter Miami CF's History in Leagues Cup Action

Inter Miami reached the final in two of its first two Leagues Cup campaigns, lifting the cup in epic fashion in the inaugural edition in 2023 as the world tuned in to witness captain Leo Messi's first matches for our Club following his arrival that summer. The title marked the conquest of a historic first title for Inter Miami.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 12, 2026

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