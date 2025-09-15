Messi Goes DOWN in the Box + Freeman Gets Kicked in the FACE: Instant Replay
Published on September 15, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video
Leo Messi and Inter Miami squared off against Wilfred Zaha and Charlotte FC in a battle of the hottest teams in MLS. Instant Replay breaks down the incidents from this titanic clash! Plus, a trio of offside decisions for Andrew Wiebe to review from Matchday 33 in this week's Instant Replay!
Inter Miami CF Falls on the Road Against Charlotte FC
