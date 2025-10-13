MESSI Can't Stop Scoring! 25 Goals in 2025
Published on October 13, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video
Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi is in pole position for the 2025 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi with a league-best 26 goals, including a league-record nine multi-goal games this year.
Check out the Inter Miami CF Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from October 13, 2025
- Inter Miami CF Academy U-13s Shine at LALIGA FC FUTURES - Inter Miami CF
- Nashville SC Notes Week of October 13, 2025 - Nashville SC
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update - Chicago Fire FC
- New York City FC Set to Host Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Matches at Yankee Stadium - New York City FC
- International Duty Update: Silvetti Shining for Argentina at FIFA U-20 World Cup - Inter Miami CF
- Houston Dynamo Football Club Hire Nicolò Zini as Chief Revenue Officer - Houston Dynamo FC
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF Academy U-13s Shine at LALIGA FC FUTURES
- International Duty Update: Silvetti Shining for Argentina at FIFA U-20 World Cup
- Inter Miami CF Secures Dominant 4-0 Win Over Atlanta United in Last Regular Season Match at Chase Stadium
- Inter Miami CF Secures Dominant 4-0 Win Over Atlanta United in Last Regular Season Match at Chase Stadium
- Inter Miami CF Hosts Atlanta United for Last Regular Season Home Game