MESSI Can't Stop Scoring! 25 Goals in 2025

Published on October 13, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi is in pole position for the 2025 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi with a league-best 26 goals, including a league-record nine multi-goal games this year.







