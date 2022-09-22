Mercedes, Proctor Go Yard As River Cats Fall To Bees

Salt Lake City, Utah - First baseman Yermín Mercedes finished a triple shy of the cycle as the Sacramento River Cats (62-80) lost 12-6 to the Salt Lake Bees (68-76) on Wednesday.

Mercedes was 3-for-5 with two RBIs, first getting Sacramento on the board in the third with a one-out double to left field to plate right fielder Bryce Johnson.

Down 7-2 in the seventh, Mercedes lined his sixth big fly for the River Cats, demolishing a 93.2 MPH fastball from righty Touki Toussaint 399 feet to left field (108.3 MPH exit velocity).

Sacramento briefly got within two thanks to a three-run eighth.

Designated hitter Patrick Mazeika kicked off the inning with a double to set up third baseman Ford Proctor's 385-foot homer (99.4 MPH exit velocity). Three batters later, Johnson made it 8-6 with a sacrifice fly to score shortstop Dixon Machado.

The Bees quickly responded, however, with a four-run bottom of the inning to clinch their third straight game to open the series.

Sacramento has yet to name its starter for Thursday. The TBD will take on righty César Valdez (9-5, 3.83) at 5:35 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Mazeika finished 3-for-5 with a run and a double. Catcher Andrew Knapp doubled in a 2-for-5 day. Left fielder Steele Walker went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in the fourth.

Right-hander Ronnie Williams (1-2) surrendered five runs on six hits and six walks while striking out three in 3.1 innings.

