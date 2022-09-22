Winning Streak Hits Three for Bees

The Salt Lake Bees picked up their second straight victory with a 7-2 decision over the Sacramento River Cats on Tuesday night at Smith's Ballpark.

Strong pitching once again keyed the Bees victory as starter Adam Seminaris allowed a single run in 3.2 innings of work and following and Brian Moran, Austin Warren, Oliver Ortega, Kyle Barraclough and Elvis Peguero combined to allow a single run in the final 5.1 innings. Warren (2-0) picked up the win with two scoreless frames while Barraclough and Peguero did not allow a base runner in the final two innings.

The Bees set two records on offense during the game. Dillon Thomas was hit by a pitch for the 16th time this season in the first inning, setting a new franchise record. Thomas brought in a run with the HBP to put the Bees up 1-0 in the first inning. Kean Wong stole three bags on the night to run his season total up to 40 this year, breaking the franchise record set by Chone Figgins in 2002. Orlando Martinez and Jake Gatewood each collected a pair of hits and RBIs to pace the Bees offense.

The Bees are back on Wednesday night with the third game of the series against the River Cats. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

