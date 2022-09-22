Dodgers Lose 3-2

The El Paso Chihuahuas and Oklahoma City Dodgers played another tightly contested game with the Chihuahuas winning by one run again during a 3-2 victory Thursday night. The game was tied, 2-2, in the bottom of the seventh inning. Following a leadoff single, the Dodgers (80-64) committed an error to put runners at first and second base with none out. Two batters later, a wild pitch put the lead runner at third base with one out, and Matthew Batten gave the Chihuahuas the lead with a RBI single. After El Paso went in front, the Dodgers did not put a runner on base over the final two innings. El Paso (82-62) led the game for most of the night, jumping out to a 2-0 lead on a Brandon Dixon two-run homer in the first inning. James Outman hit a solo home run in the second inning and later tied the game in the sixth inning with a RBI single. After scoring at least six runs and collected at least 11 hits in six straight games, the Dodgers were limited to two runs and five hits as they fell 2.0 games out of first place with six games remaining in the regular season.

Of Note: -With Thursday's loss, the Dodgers are 2.0 games behind El Paso for first place in the PCL East Division standings with three games remaining in the current head-to-head series and six games remaining in the regular season. The season series is now tied, 12-12, through 24 games, although the Chihuahuas have won five of the last six meetings in El Paso. The two-game deficit is the tied for the furthest the Dodgers have been out of first place all season.

-After scoring at least six runs and collecting at least 11 hits in six straight games, the Dodgers were limited to two runs and five hits Thursday night. Over the previous six games, the Dodgers had batted .341 with 79 hits, 64 runs, 34 extra-base hits and 17 home runs. They had also scored at least eight runs in five straight games entering Thursday before going 5-for-30 with one extra-base hit.

-The Dodgers homered in an eighth straight gams via a solo home run by James Outman in the second inning. They have 24 homers over the last 10 games after hitting just two homers through the first nine games of September. However, the Dodgers also allowed a home run for a 12th straight game (16 HR).

-James Outman drove in both of OKC's runs and had the team's only multi-hit game, going 2-for-4. Outman homered for the third time in seven games and for the second time in three games. He has started the current series 5-for-11 with two homers, a triple, four RBI and four walks. Over his last nine games against El Paso, Outman is 17-for-32 (.531) with 13 extra-base hits and 18 RBI.

-Starting pitcher Jon Duplantier overcame a rocky start to turn in five solid innings. Duplantier allowed hits to each of his first two batters, including a two-run homer to Brandon Dixon. He ended up throwing 31 pitches in the first inning, but after a leadoff walk in the second inning, Dupantier found his groove and retired 12 of the final 14 batters he faced. He finished his night allowing two runs and three hits, with three walks and six strikeouts. Since Aug. 21, Duplantier has a 2.93 ERA over his last six starts.

-Ryan Noda reached base three times Thursday, as he singled and was hit by a pitch twice. He also scored one of the team's two runs. Over the last four games, Noda is 6-for-12 with two home runs, a double and five RBI while reaching base in 14 of 20 plate appearances.

-Tomás Telis extended his current hitting streak to seven games, going 1-for-3. Michael Busch (seven games) and Jake Amaya (six games) each had their hitting streaks end after both going 0-for-4.

-Victor González continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and pitched for the second time in three games. He retired all three batters he faced and recorded two strikeouts during an 11-pitch sixth inning.

-El Paso starting pitcher Jay Groome allowed two runs and five hits over a career-high 8.0 innings. It's the longest start by an OKC opponent this season and longest since El Paso's Jesse Scholtens also completed 8.0 innings Sept. 29, 2021 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

-The Dodgers lost by one run for a second straight day. Each of their last eight road losses have been by one or two runs, with seven one-run defeats. They have lost six of their last seven one-run games overall.

-Thursday marked the fourth time in 19 games this month the Dodgers lost a game when allowing three or fewer runs. They had lost three such games through the first five months of the season.

-At 2 hours, 8 minutes, Thursday's game was the team's quickest nine-inning game this season.

