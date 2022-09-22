Fletcher's Dinger Carries Aces Past Aviators, 3-2

Las Vegas, Nev. - A key two-run homer from Dominic Fletcher in the fifth inning was the difference-maker for the Reno Aces (79-62) in a 3-2 win over the Las Vegas Aviators (69-74) Wednesday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

With the win, the Aces maintain a 19-7 record against the Aviators in the Silver State Diamond Challenge presented by Nevada Donor Network.

Tied at one apiece in the fifth, Fletcher drove a two-run homer to right for a 3-1 Aces lead. After his 1-for-4 performance Wednesday night, the Arkansas product extended his hitting streak to 10 games.

The Aviators were able to reach within one in the seventh but Mitchell Stumpo (S,8) shut the door in the ninth with a scoreless frame to earn his eighth save and seal Reno's 3-2 victory.

Paul Fry (W, 1-0) earned his first win as an Ace with 1.1 scoreless innings of relief, allowed no hits, no walks and fanned two batters.

Aces Notables:

Dominic Fletcher: 1-for-4, HR (5), 2 RBI, R.

Camden Duzenack: 1-for-3, R, SB (10).

Justin Martinez: (H, 1) 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 3 K's.

Stefan Crichton: (H, 1) 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K's.

Blake Workman: (N/D) 2.2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K's.

The Aces continue their six-game road trip to Sin City square off against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, through Sunday, September 25th. Reno will return home for a final three-game slate against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, beginning Monday, September 26 at 6:05 p.m. Tickets for the final homestand of the 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

