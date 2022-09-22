Fourth Annual Karbach Round Rock Classic Announces Teams, Schedule and Ticketing Information

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express, in partnership with Peak Events, LLC, Karbach Brewing and The City of Round Rock are excited to announce the participating teams that will compete in the fourth annual Karbach Round Rock Classic set for February 24-26, 2023 at Dell Diamond.

The 2023 lineup is set to include the LSU Tigers, Iowa Hawkeyes, Kansas State Wildcats, and the Sam Houston State Bearkats. The tournament will consist of each team facing one another in a round-robin format, with two games played each day. Below is the official schedule for the 2023 Karbach Round Rock Classic.

(The home team is listed second in each matchup).

Friday, February 24

2:00 p.m. - Kansas State vs LSU

6:00 p.m. - Sam Houston State vs Iowa

Saturday, February 25

12:00 p.m. - Kansas State vs LSU

4:00 p.m. - Sam Houston State vs Kansas State

Sunday, February 26

12:00 p.m. - Iowa vs. Kansas State

4:00 p.m. - LSU vs. Sam Houston

"We're looking forward to bringing college baseball fans from around the country to Dell Diamond for the Karbach Round Rock Classic," Round Rock Express President Chris Almendarez said. "It's always an honor for us to host this tournament and showcase our city to four tremendous Universities. We can't wait for day one of the tournament on February 24."

Tickets for the event are available now at RRExpress.com. Seating bowl and general admission lawn tickets are available per day. Private suites and hospitality areas for the Round Rock Classic will also be available per day. Interested in a private suite or hospitality area? Please email tickets@rrexpress.com.

"We are once again excited to host some of the top teams in the country at the 4th annual Karbach Round Rock Classic. It is always fun to have teams come in who are experiencing this event & the city of Round Rock for the first time as it speaks volumes to the reputation that this city, venue, and event staff have built. We look forward to this year's tournament and awarding this year's Karbach Round Rock Classic Championship Belt," said Nathan Wooldridge, Vice President of Peak Events.

Streaming and broadcast information will be announced at a later date. Fans can follow the Karbach Round Rock Classic on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to stay up to date with news and ticket information.

