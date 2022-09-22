Space Cowboys Gearing for Final Home Weekend of 2022 Season

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys are set to begin their final home weekend of the 2022 season as they continue their series vs. the Albuquerque Isotopes at Constellation Field.

The Space Cowboys will close out the final weekend of the season with a Houston Astros City Connect Jose Altuve bobblehead and a Astros throwback Lance McCullers Jr. bobblehead.

The 2022 home slate will officially finish Sunday with Fan Appreciation Day, featuring a Mystery Giveaway, giving fans the opportunity to receive a giveaway from a past date in the 2022 season, as well as a team poster giveaway.

Fans can purchase tickets for all games and can get further information on all promotions and giveaways by visiting slspacecowboys.com/tickets.

7:05 p.m., Thursday, September 22, vs. Albuquerque

Thirsty Thursday (presented by Space Train IPA)- Every Thursday home game in 2022, fans can purchase $2 domestic draft beers and sodas throughout concession stands at Constellation Field.

Sensory Friendly (certified by KultureCity) - Beginning on Thursday, the Space Cowboy front-office staff, along with Constellation Field, will be certified as a trained and trusted advocate for those with sensory needs through KultureCity. KultureCity has partnered with the Space Cowboys to make Constellation Field and all of the programs and events that the venue hosts to be sensory inclusive. This new initiative will promote an accommodating and positive experience for all guests and fans with a sensory issue that visits Constellation Field.

Military Appreciation (presented by Navy Federal Credit Union) - The Space Cowboys are offering retired and active members of the military two free tickets to Thursday's game by heading to the Regions Bank Ticket Office and presenting an ID.

7:05 p.m., Friday, September 23, vs. Albuquerque Isotopes

Friday Fireworks (presented by Gentle Ben) - The Space Cowboys will light up the sky Texas-style with a postgame fireworks show every Friday home game this season.

Jose Altuve City Connect Bobblehead (presented by H-E-B) - Upon entry to Friday's game, 2,000 fans will receive a Jose Altuve bobblehead, with the Astros All-Star donning the team's City Connect uniform.

Family Four-Pack - Kick off the weekend with the family at Constellation Field, with a four-pack of tickets that includes four hot dogs and four sodas for just $44. Fans can also upgrade their Family Four-Pack seating with an $88 package. Fans can head to the following link for more information on Family Four-Packs: https://atmilb.com/3BCP5pD.

6:05 p.m., Saturday, September 24, vs. Albuquerque Isotopes

Lance McCullers Jr. Throwback Bobblehead (presented by Frost Bank) - The Space Cowboys will be giving away 2,000 Lance McCullers Jr bobblehead featuring McCullers Jr. in a throwback Astros uniform.

Space Cowboys Game-Worn Jersey Auction - The Space Cowboys will be auctioning off autographed game-worn home jerseys from their inaugural campaign following this offseason's brand change. Fans must be in attendance to participate in the silent auction. The Space Cowboys will have tables for fans to sign up for the silent auction on the Constellation Field concourse level.

2:05 p.m., Sunday, September 25, vs. Albuquerque Isotopes

Fan Appreciation - The Space Cowboys will close out their 2022 home campaign by offering fans the chance to receive a mystery giveaway from a past date this season. Fans will receive a voucher upon entry to Constellation Field that they will be able to cash in for their mystery giveaway once inside the ballpark. Fans will also receive a 2022 Space Cowboys team picture upon entry to Sunday's game.

Family Four-Pack - Finish out the week with the family at Constellation Field, with a four-pack of tickets that includes four hot dogs and four sodas for just $44 every Sunday home game. Fans can also upgrade their Family Four-Pack seating with an $88 package. Fans can head to the following link for more information on Family Four-Packs: https://atmilb.com/3BCP5pD.

Orion's Kid Club Sundays (Presented by Sugar Mill Montessori School & Meadow Montessori School) - Prior to every Sunday home game, kids can play catch on the Constellation Field outfield. Select Space Cowboys players will be available for autographs on the Constellation Field concourse for autographs. Following the game, kids also get to run the bases (presented by Caldwell & Steinbring). For more information on Orion's Kids Club, please visit slspacecowboys.com/kidsclub.

