Jake Meyers Belts Two-Run Homer in Space Cowboys' Loss
September 22, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release
(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - Jake Meyers belted a two-run home run Thursday night at Constellation Field as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys were defeated 4-3 by the Albuquerque Isotopes.
Meyers' two-run opposite-field homer in the third came after a four-run top half of the inning for Albuquerque. It was Meyers' fifth home run with the Space Cowboys this season. He finished the night 3-for-4 with a double to go with his two-run homer.
Pedro León brought the Space Cowboys to within one in the eighth with an RBI double to score Korey Lee, who led the inning off with a double of his own.
HIGHLIGHTS: Space Cowboys Awards Footage
Albuquerque scored its four runs in the third on a two-run triple from Brenton Doyle and two-run home run from Carlos Perez.
Colin McKee, Nick Hernandez and Ronel Blanco each compiled two scoreless innings in relief. McKee and Blanco had three strikeouts through their two innings.
Prior to Thursday's game, the Space Cowboys announced their end-of-season awards, with Corey Julks named Player of the Year, Hunter Brown named Pitcher of the Year, Alex De Goti named Defender of the Year and Enoli Paredes named Reliever of the Year.
The Space Cowboys also acknowledged manager Mickey Storey, who reached 300 career managerial wins earlier this month. He was given a commemorative Space Cowboys home jersey that read "300 Wins" on the back to honor the achievement.
Brandon Bielak is set to take the mound for the Space Cowboys at 7:05 p.m. on Friday at Constellation Field as they continue their series vs. Albuquerque. The Isotopes are scheduled to start left-hander Logan Allen.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from September 22, 2022
- Jake Meyers Belts Two-Run Homer in Space Cowboys' Loss - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Salt Lake Takes Series Over Sacramento with Fourth Win in a Row - Salt Lake Bees
- Salt Lake Takes Series Over Sacramento with Fourth Win in a Row - Salt Lake Bees
- Dodgers Lose 3-2 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Jones Plates 2, River Cats Drop Close Thursday Night Battle With Salt Lake - Sacramento River Cats
- El Paso Gets Past Oklahoma City 3-2 - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Four-Run Third Leads Isotopes Past Space Cowboys, 4-3 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Space Cowboys Game Notes vs. Albuquerque - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Space Cowboys Gearing for Final Home Weekend of 2022 Season - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: vs. Round Rock (7:05 PT) - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - September 22, 2022 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Local Woman Awaiting a Life-Saving Lung Transplant Will be Recognized During September 26 Reno Aces Game - Reno Aces
- Fourth Annual Karbach Round Rock Classic Announces Teams, Schedule and Ticketing Information - Round Rock Express
- Fletcher's Dinger Carries Aces Past Aviators, 3-2 - Reno Aces
- Winning Streak Hits Three for Bees - Salt Lake Bees
- I'M DREW (DA BA DEE): Ellis Walk-Off Slam Wins It for Rainiers - Tacoma Rainiers
- Mercedes, Proctor Go Yard As River Cats Fall To Bees - Sacramento River Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sugar Land Space Cowboys Stories
- Jake Meyers Belts Two-Run Homer in Space Cowboys' Loss
- Space Cowboys Game Notes vs. Albuquerque
- Space Cowboys Gearing for Final Home Weekend of 2022 Season
- Julks and Diaz Go Yard as Space Cowboys Win Fourth Straight
- Space Cowboys Game Notes vs. Albuquerque