Jake Meyers Belts Two-Run Homer in Space Cowboys' Loss

September 22, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - Jake Meyers belted a two-run home run Thursday night at Constellation Field as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys were defeated 4-3 by the Albuquerque Isotopes.

Meyers' two-run opposite-field homer in the third came after a four-run top half of the inning for Albuquerque. It was Meyers' fifth home run with the Space Cowboys this season. He finished the night 3-for-4 with a double to go with his two-run homer.

Pedro León brought the Space Cowboys to within one in the eighth with an RBI double to score Korey Lee, who led the inning off with a double of his own.

HIGHLIGHTS: Space Cowboys Awards Footage

Albuquerque scored its four runs in the third on a two-run triple from Brenton Doyle and two-run home run from Carlos Perez.

Colin McKee, Nick Hernandez and Ronel Blanco each compiled two scoreless innings in relief. McKee and Blanco had three strikeouts through their two innings.

Prior to Thursday's game, the Space Cowboys announced their end-of-season awards, with Corey Julks named Player of the Year, Hunter Brown named Pitcher of the Year, Alex De Goti named Defender of the Year and Enoli Paredes named Reliever of the Year.

The Space Cowboys also acknowledged manager Mickey Storey, who reached 300 career managerial wins earlier this month. He was given a commemorative Space Cowboys home jersey that read "300 Wins" on the back to honor the achievement.

Brandon Bielak is set to take the mound for the Space Cowboys at 7:05 p.m. on Friday at Constellation Field as they continue their series vs. Albuquerque. The Isotopes are scheduled to start left-hander Logan Allen.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.