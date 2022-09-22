El Paso Gets Past Oklahoma City 3-2
September 22, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
El Paso starter Jay Groome pitched eight innings in the Chihuahuas' 3-2 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers Thursday night. The Chihuahuas have won two in a row, seven of their last nine and 16 of their last 20 games. El Paso is in first place by two games in the East Division with six games to play in the regular season.
The Chihuahuas' runs came on a two-run home run by Brandon Dixon in the first inning and an RBI single by Matthew Batten in the seventh inning. It was Dixon's second consecutive game with a home run and his 12th home run in his last 19 games. Groome's eight innings was the longest start of the season by an El Paso pitcher.
Thursday's two hour and eight minute game was the Chihuahuas' fastest nine-inning game of the season. Thursday's win was El Paso's 82nd of the season, which ties the 2018 Chihuahuas for the most wins in team history. With an 82-62 record, the Chihuahuas are 20 games over .500 for the first time this year.
Box Score: Dodgers 2, Chihuahuas 3 Final Score (09/22/2022) on Gameday (milb.com)
Team Records: Oklahoma City (80-64), El Paso (82-62)
Next Game: Friday at 6:35 pm Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Oklahoma City RHP Andre Jackson (2-7, 5.00) vs. El Paso RHP Pedro Avila (6-2, 4.80). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
