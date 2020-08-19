Merasty Returns to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the re-signing of forward Shaquille Merasty for the 2020-21 season.

Merasty, 29, returns to Wichita for a third go-around. He came back to the Air Capital last season after stints with Greenville, Fort Wayne and Birmingham (SPHL). In 18 games with the Thunder, he netted five points (2g, 3a) and racked up 49 penalty minutes. Overall, he appeared in 39 games last season, recording 15 points (8g, 7a) and 97 penalty minutes.

During his rookie campaign with the Thunder, Merasty totaled five points (3g, 2a) and 27 penalty minutes before finishing the year with the Rapid City Rush. He re-signed with Rapid City in 2018-19 and racked up 153 penalty minutes to go along with 24 points (10g, 14a) in 51 games.

Before he turned pro, he spent three seasons playing for the University of Manitoba (CIS). The Thompson, Manitoba native recorded 74 points (33g, 74a) in 82 games for the Bisons. His best year came during the 2015-16 campaign when he tallied 14 goals and 30 points in 28 games.

Prior to heading to Canadian university, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound forward attended Adrian College (NCAA DIII) and was named the USCHO D-III Rookie of the Year Award. Merasty helped Adrian win its sixth consecutive MCHA title in 2012-13. He was tied for 10th in the nation in overall scoring with 38 points (22g, 16a) in 28 games. Merasty finished tied for seventh in the country in power play goals with eight and tied for third nationally in game-winning goals with five.

