Cyclones Add Defenseman Daniel Fritz

August 19, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have signed defenseman DANIEL FRITZ to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2020-21 season.

Fritz comes to Cincinnati after a career year at Utica College which saw him amass 39 points (11 goals + 28 assists) over 29 games. His senior year performance earned him UCHC Defenseman of the Year, All-USCHO First Team, and the ACHA/CCM Division III All America team. The highest scoring defenseman in Division III averaged 1.34 points per game ranking him 26th nationally amongst all skaters. He was thirteenth in the country with an average of 0.97 assists per game and ranked ninth in the nation with eight power play goals. He finished his career tied for the most points by a Utica defenseman (82 points on 20 goals and 62 assists), the most career assists and highest points per game average of any defenseman to play for Utica.

"I am excited to start my career in Cincinnati and thankful to Coach Thomas for the opportunity," said Fritz. "I consider myself an offensive defenseman who likes to advance the puck and join the rush. I look forward to being a part of the Cyclones organization."

Prior to his collegiate career, the 6'2" defenseman played junior hockey for Coquitlam in the BCHL, and The Tri-City Storm and Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL. The Harwood, Maryland native earned Defensive MVP honors in his final season of junior hockey with Coquitlam where he led all defenders on the team with 38 points. Fritz, also played three years of hockey at Canterbury Prep, earning MVP and All-New England Prep Team accolades in 2013.

"I had the opportunity to watch Daniel during his Junior career and I know that his ability to add offense to the team will benefit our style of play," said Cyclones Head Coach Matt Thomas. "He is a strong two way player that will make an impact as a rookie in our league."

