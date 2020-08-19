Rays Agree to Terms with Frederic Letourneau

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with forward Frédéric Létourneau for the 2020-21 season.

Létourneau will join the Rays for his first professional season after completing a four-year collegiate career at Bowling Green State University where he posted 55 points on 23 goals and 32 assists in 140 games during the past four seasons.

"Freddy is a really solid 200-foot player that we are looking forward to having in South Carolina," said Stingrays Head Coach Ryan Blair. "He is a reliable forward that plays well on both sides of the puck and has a steady high end compete level. We are really excited to welcome him to Charleston."

The 24-year-old Montreal, Quebec native totaled 21 points on six goals and 15 assists last season while appearing in 35 of Bowling Green's 38 games. Létourneau was also part of a Falcons squad that earned a berth in the 2019 NCAA Tournament and appeared in the WCHA Championship game in 2017 and 2019.

"I talked to players that played in the league last year and to some fellow BGSU alumni and they all told me that if I was going to play in the ECHL, South Carolina is the place to be," Létourneau said. "I'm excited about this opportunity with the Stingrays because it seems like a great fit for me."

The 5-foot-11, 184-pound attacker also had a leadership role last season, serving as one of Bowling Green's alternate captains.

Prior to his collegiate career, Létourneau played junior hockey for the Whitecourt Wolverines in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) during 2015-16 and scored 39 points in 56 games with 18 goals and 21 assists. He also attended the Hotchkiss School for three years and played three seasons of prep hockey from 2012-15.

