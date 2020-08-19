Former Komet joins the Walleye ranks

August 19, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





Toledo, OH - Defenseman Ryan Lowney has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2020-21 season.

Lowney, 26, returns stateside after playing the 2019-20 season in Slovakia and Belfast. During his first season in Europe, the 5-foot-8-inch, 172-pound D-man posted three goals and 19 assists in 55 games. A native of Redford, Michigan, Lowney launched his professional hockey career in 2016-17 with the Fort Wayne Komets. In the 146 games played over three seasons, he tallied 13 goals and 57 assists for 70 points.

"We have seen Ryan play several times over the course of the past three seasons and are very familiar with his game," said Dan Watson, Toledo Walleye head coach. "He has ability to break pucks out of our zone, create offense, and play a lot of minutes in all situations. Ryan has playoff experience, making it to the conference finals in 2018 with Fort Wayne, so he will provide leadership and valuable experience to our backend."

Before turning pro, Lowney spent four years in Division 1 NCAA hockey with Ferris State University. In 2015-16, he helped the Bulldogs win the Broadmoor Trophy as WCHA Champions. It is the first post-season league championship in school history.

BECOME A FINATIC. Memberships on sale now.

Be there for every exhilarating moment of T-Town hockey! FINatic memberships are on sale now for the 2020-21 season by calling the Walleye box office at 419-725-9255 or at www.toledowalleye.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 19, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.