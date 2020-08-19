D Aaron Titcomb Re-Signs with Royals

Reading, PA - Defenseman Aaron Titcomb re-signed Wednesday with the Reading Royals on an ECHL contract for the 2020-21 season. He is the fourth defenseman and eighth skater to join the Royals for the team's 20th anniversary campaign. Season, group, and flex tickets for 2020-21 are available by visiting royalshockey.com/tickets or by calling 610-898-7825.

Titcomb: ready for strong season, wants to use his platform to give back to Berks community

Following a Mar. 3 deal in which Reading acquired Titcomb from Wheeling, the 6-foot-4, 220-lb, right-handed shot registered an assist in four Royals games.

Titcomb is entering his third ECHL season; he spent the majority of his first two with the Nailers and generated two goals and 16 points in 96 ECHL contests.

2020-21 roster

Defensemen (4): #3 Rob Michel, #4 Aaron Titcomb, #6 Garrett Cecere, #58 Dominic Cormier

Forwards (4): #9 Brayden Low, #16 Hayden Hodgson, #21 Frank DiChiara, #39 Brendan van Riemsdyk

Coach Quotes

"Aaron came in with a few games to go in the season and showed he was capable of fitting in with our system. He's hard to play against in the defensive end and makes quick decisions with the puck to help engineer our breakout." - Head Coach Kirk MacDonald

Titcomb extras

- Titcomb was named Wheeling's 2018-19 Community Service Award Winner for his work in the Ohio Valley with D.A.R.E. and other local programs aimed at preventing childhood drug and alcohol abuse.

- Reading is his third professional team (Wheeling, Adirondack).

- The Charlestown, MA native played four seasons at Merrimack (2014-18, 102 GP, 1g, 14 pts.).

