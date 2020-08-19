Solar Bears Sign Kylar Hope

Kylar Hope with Alaska Fairbanks

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has agreed to terms with rookie forward Kylar Hope on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2020-21 season.

Hope, 25, is set to make his professional debut with Orlando this season after captaining the University of Alaska Fairbanks to its first winning season since 2014-15 during the 2019-20 campaign. He posted totals of 20 points (10g-10a) and 57 penalty minutes in 27 games, finishing second on the team in goals.

In 127 career games with the Nanooks program, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward collected totals of 61 points (26g-35a) and 158 penalty minutes.

Before embarking on his collegiate career, the native of Lashburn, Saskatchewan played Junior A hockey for the West Kelowna Warriors of the British Columbia Hockey League, culminating in winning the Fred Page Cup as BCHL champions and the RBC Cup as the national Junior A champions in the 2015-16 season. Hope tallied 107 points (44g-63a) and 114 penalty minutes in 165 career games.

