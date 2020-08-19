Fuel Sign Second-Year Defenseman Ryczek

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Wednesday that they have signed defenseman Jake Ryczek to a standard player contract for the 2020-21 season.

Ryczek, 22, signs for a second stint in Indy after appearing in 46 games during his first professional season. Assigned to the Fuel by the AHL's Rockford IceHogs prior to the 2019-20 campaign, Ryczek earned four goals, 13 assists and eight penalty minutes.

A seventh-round draft pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft (203rd overall) by the Chicago Blackhawks, Ryczek played two seasons for the Halifax Mooseheads in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) before turning pro. Skating in 84 games over two seasons for the Mooseheads, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound defenseman tallied 16 goals, 44 assists and 48 penalty minutes.

With the signing of Ryczek, the Fuel have five forwards, three defensemen and a goaltender signed for the 2020-21 season. Stay tuned to Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signings throughout the offseason.

