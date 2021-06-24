MeGill Starts for Mets, Makes Major League Debut

Tylor MeGill pitching for the Columbia Fireflies in 2019

(Columbia Fireflies, Credit: Tom Priddy)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Last night, Tylor MeGill toed the rubber for the New York Mets to start their contest with the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. The Long Beach California-native made his dreams come true, lasting 4.1 innings and allowing a pair of runs in his Major League debut.

He is the second former-Fireflies player to debut this season, Patrick Mazeika debuted for the Mets May 5. MeGill is the 13th former Fireflies player to make a Major League appearance.

MeGill spent part of the 2019 season with the Fireflies before he quickly ascended all the way to Binghamton to finish the year in AA. In 14 games, (three starts) in Soda City, the University of Arizona graduate spun spun 31 innings and maintained a 2.61 ERA while punching out 42 opponents. He held opposing hitters to a .207 average in the South Atlantic League.

In his path to the show, MeGill spent parts of five seasons in Minor League Baseball, playing 40 games and starting 21 of them. He has a 9-10 record in the minors to go along with a 3.41 ERA.

