Down East Wood Ducks Game Notes - vs. Carolina

The Down East Wood Ducks continue their six-game series with the Carolina Mudcats today, with a doubleheader starting at 4:30 p.m. For game one, Down East will start RHP Wyatt Sparks (1-0, 4.08) and after a change last night, Carolina will start RHP Jhoan Cruz (2-4, 8.72). In game two, RHP Abdiel Mendoza (1-2, 4.33) will get the nod for the Wood Ducks and RHP Miguel Guerrero (2-0, 3.98) will get the ball for the Mudcats.

WOOD DUCKS' STRUGGLES AT HOME CONTINUE: The Down East Wood Ducks bullpen struggled again as they fell to the Carolina Mudcats 8-4, Wednesday night at Grainger Stadium. This loss is the sixth time that the Woodies bullpen has surrendered the lead in a loss.

HOMEFIELD (DIS)ADVANTAGE: Down East seems more comfortable playing on the road. Right now, the Wood Ducks are 7-12 at home and have a .194 team batting average within the (un)friendly confines of Grainger Stadium. The Wood Ducks are averaging 3.4 runs/game at home. The pitching staff continues to struggle at home, although they have a 3.71 ERA at home, their road ERA is 3.16.

SWIPER KEEP SWIPING!: Being fast and loose on the base paths has been the secret to their success. When the Wood Ducks steal a base, they are 22-12 on the season. Currently, the Wood Ducks are fifth in all of MiLB with 89 stolen bases on the season. Jayce Easley (22) and Evan Carter (12) lead the way for the Wood Ducks as their two primary and best base stealers.

EARLY BIRD GETS THE WORM: The Woodies are outscoring opponents 188 - 163 and 53 - 41 in the first two innings. Down East is now 0-10 at home when the opponent scores first.

BULLPEN BREAKDOWN: Throughout the first month of the season, the Down East bullpen was a sign of strength and one of the reasons they were in first place. The bullpen has been heavily relied upon, throwing 200 combined innings. Down East once held the top team ERA in all of MiLB. Since June 1st, the pitching staff has become the achilles heel, pitching to a 4.55 ERA and have six lead surrendered losses.

