Mudcats Add Friday Night Fireworks and More to Summer Schedule

ZEBULON - Friday Night Fireworks are back, as by popular demand, the Mudcats are excited to add four post-game Friday Night Fireworks dates to the club's remaining schedule at Five County Stadium. The first Friday Night Fireworks show is scheduled for Friday, July 9 with additional Friday Night Fireworks dates including August 6, August 20 and September 3.

Coinciding with today's announcement, the Mudcats are also excited to release expanded ticket availability for the remainder of the 2021 season with tickets now available for all August and September games. Single-game tickets, group options and suite packages in the US Foods Club Level are all on sale now at carolinamudcats.com, (919) 269-CATS (2287) and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

Like previous months, the August and September promotional schedules feature the same great season-long theme nights enjoyed by fans throughout the 2021 season. Those nights include Poster Series Tuesdays, Winning Wednesday, Tryon Family Dentistry Micro Brews Thursdays, and Wake Med $6.00 Five County Family Sundays with post-game catch on the field.

The August slate of games will now feature the added Friday Night Fireworks nights on Friday, August 6 and Friday, August 20. August will additionally include the previously announced throwback jersey giveaway night on Saturday, August 7 and the military themed replica jersey giveaway night, presented by House Autry, on Saturday, August 21. September will now include the added post-game Friday Night Fireworks show on Friday, September 3, Pescados de Carolina night on Saturday, September 4 and Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday, September 11.

As previously announced, Five County Stadium is operating at 100% capacity, but the Mudcats will continue to hold some areas in the stadium for socially distanced seating as needed.

The Carolina Mudcats are the official Low-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are in their 31st consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The Mudcats are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers.

