Megill Shines in Rehab Start & Sproat Shoves as Cyclones Down Blue Rocks, 4-3

April 27, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The Brooklyn Cyclones clinched a series victory on Saturday with a 4-3 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks. RHP Tylor Megill was splendid through his two innings of work in a major-league rehab outing. The member of the 2018 Cyclones struck out all six batters he faced over his two frames of work. RHP Brandon Sproat picked up his first career pro ball win in his first career relief outing, hurling five innings while allowing just one unearned run.

After Megill punched the side in the first, Brooklyn seized an early lead courtesy of a sacrifice fly from 3B Nick Lorusso. Megill proceeded to replicate his performance in the first, with three strikeouts in the second. Four of his six strikeouts were swinging.

Wilmington got to the Brooklyn bullpen for the first time this series in the third. Following Megill's departure, RHP Josh Hejka allowed an RBI double off the bat of RF John McHenry, followed by an RBI groundout from 2B Marcus Brown. Hejka's day would end following the third, giving way to Sproat.

Brooklyn showed resiliency with a quick response in the third to tie the game. With a runner on third and one out, RF Ryan Clifford singled through the ride side of the infield to tie the game at two.

Two frames later, Brooklyn would pounce to take the lead. With men on first and second and two away Lorusso continued his torrid start to the season with a single to load the bases. Then, DH Nolan McLean roped a double down the left field line to score two and give Brooklyn the lead. Lorusso was tagged out at home to retire the side, but not before McLean drove in the pair.

Wilmington shaved its deficit to one run in the seventh. C Maxwell Romero Jr. made it all the way to third on a fielding error by 1B Jaylen Palmer. He was then brought home one batter later on an RBI base knock from 3B Paul Witt. Sproat proceeded to limit the damage, retiring the next three batters.

The Blue Rocks put the tying run on the bases in the ninth, but RHP Joshua Cornielly worked around a two out walk to slam the door shut and record his third save of the season.

The Cyclones aim to make it five of six in the series finale tomorrow from Maimonides Park. RHP Nolan McLean (1-1, 4.91 ERA) is expected to throw for Brooklyn. He will oppose RHP Andry Lara (1-3, 3.06 ERA) for Wilmington. First pitch is set for 2:00 from Coney Island.

