Hot Rods Game Notes

Friday's Fight.... The Hot Rods dropped their second consecutive game to the Renegades, 5-1 on Friday. Bowling Green took their only lead in the top of the fourth on an RBI double from Colton Ledbetter. Duncan Davitt worked through 4.0 hitless frames before allowing four total runs between the fifth and the sixth innings. Hudson Valley added one more in the seventh against Jeff Hakanson to take a 5-1 win.

Tale of Two Series.... The Hot Rods and Renegades have split the first four games of the series at Heritage Financial Park. Bowling Green outscored Hudson Valley 10-2 in the first two games, collecting 17 hits, including five extra-base hits. In the last two games, Hudson Valley has outscored the Hot Rods 11-1 with 14 hits, eight of which have been for extra-bases. Each team has logged one shutout performance from their pitching staffs in the series, making things even going into the final two games this week.

Super Six.... Cooper Kinney is in the midst of a six-game hitting streak. During this span he is hitting 11-for-23 (.478) with seven doubles and eight RBIs. Overall, this stretch of play contains 10 hits, two walks, and six strikeouts over 25 total plate appearances. His performance on Tuesday was arguably his strongest, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs while reaching base safely in all five plate appearances.

Ramping Up Roel.... RHP Roel Garcia has had a slow start to the 2024 campaign. He had his best performance against Winston-Salem last Sunday. He went a season-high 4.2 innings, allowing two runs on six hits, walking two and striking out five batters, which also marks a season best.

