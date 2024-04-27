Renegades Game Notes

April 27, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades (11-7) vs. Bowling Green Hot Rods (11-8)

LHP Kyle Carr (0-0, 3.72 ERA) vs. RHP Roel Garcia III (0-0, 5.23 ERA)

| Game 19 | Home Game 11 | Saturday, April 27, 2024 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | First Pitch 5:05 p.m. |

FAMILIAR FOE: The Renegades began their season on the road at Bowling Green against the Hot Rods, and now they welcome them to Heritage Financial Park. In the opening series of 2024, Hudson Valley took two of three from the Hot Rods in Kentucky. After dropping the first game of the season 6-1, the Renegades flexed their muscles offensively with a 14-2 win. Jared Serna hit his first home run of the season in the victory, and followed it up with another long ball the following day. The Renegades won the rubber match 3-0, aided by a strong outing from starter Cam Schlittler, who tossed 6.0 scoreless innings and struck out seven. This six-game series will be the final time that Hudson Valley plays Bowling Green this season.

IN OUR RAYS ERA: Hudson Valley continues its homestand taking on Bowling Green, the High-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, the former parent club of the Renegades. From 1996-2020, the Renegades were the New York-Penn League affiliate of the Rays, winning three NYPL Championships (99, 12, 17) and compiling a 927-876 (.514) overall record.

SHUT 'EM DOWN: Through their first 18 games of the season, the Renegades have recorded four shutouts, tied for the most in Minor League Baseball. The Renegades are joined by Akron (CLE, AA), Biloxi (MIL, AA), Jersey Shore (PHI, A+), and Tacoma (SEA, AAA) as teams with four shutouts this season.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: The Renegades bullpen collectively sports a 1.95 ERA (19 ER/87.2 IP) this season, the third-best in MiLB, trailing Peoria (1.82 -- STL, A+) and Rocket City (1.91 -- LAA, AA).

FREE RUNS: Renegades opponents have issued the team an astounding eight bases-loaded walks this season, which ranks tied-4th in MiLB. Sugar Land (HOU, AAA) has already drawn 10 bases-loaded walks this year, and among non-AAA teams, only Bowie (BAL, AA) has as many as eight bases on balls to force in runs.

THIRTY, FLIRTY & THRIVING: The Hudson Valley Renegades are celebrating their 30th anniversary season throughout 2024. Now in their fourth season as a full-season club and affiliate of the New York Yankees, the Renegades will pay tribute to the greatest players and moments in franchise history throughout the season. Since the team's inaugural 1994 season, 131 Renegades have gone on to play in Major League Baseball, with catcher Kevin Brown being the club's first alumni to reach MLB on Sept. 12, 1996. Hudson Valley has been affiliated with three MLB clubs, the Texas Rangers (1994-96), Tampa Bay Rays (96-19) and Yankees (20-Present). They won the New York-Penn League Nader Cup Championship three times: 1999, 2012, and 2017. Other notable former Renegades include 2008 AL Rookie of the Year Evan Longoria, 2009 AL Rookie of the Year Jeremy Hellickson, 2010 AL MVP Josh Hamilton, and Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt.

OVER A DECADE OF SUCCESS: With a 70-62 (.530) record in 2023, the Hudson Valley Renegades recorded their 11th consecutive season with an above .500 record (since 2012). During that span, the team has won two league championships (2012 and 2017), seven playoff appearances (12, 14, 16-19, 23), and five league championship series appearances (12, 16-18, 23). Including their 9-6 start to 2024, among teams in affiliated baseball with at least 800 games, the Renegades have the best winning percentage (.576) in MiLB.

LIMITING HITS & RUNS: Hudson Valley pitchers have been on a roll early on, and have allowed only 97 hits through 18 games. The Renegades have allowed the fewest hits in MiLB, nine less than Portland (BOS, AA). Incredibly, Amarillo (AZ, AA) has allowed a staggering 198 hits through 19 games, most among all non-AAA teams. The team's 2.49 ERA is the best mark in High-A, and third-best among all MiLB teams.

HUDSON VALLEY TO THE SHOW: Already in 2024, the Renegades have seen four former players make their MLB debuts. Mitch Spence (2021) made his MLB debut with the Oakland Athletics, Matt Sauer (2021-23) debuted with the Kansas City Royals, and Oliver Dunn (2021) broke in with the Milwaukee Brewers all over MLB Opening Weekend. On Monday night, Josh Maciejewski (2021, 23) made his big league debut for the Yankees against the Marlins. The Renegades have now had 131 former players reach the major leagues, including 18 from the Yankees era and 16 from the star-studded 2021 team.

FINISHING STRONG: Over his last 14 games of the 2023 regular season, Jesús Rodríguez went 19-for-53 (.358) with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, 9 RBIs, and seven runs scored. Rodríguez has carried that success into the 2024 season by reaching base safely in thirteen of his first sixteen games. He is currently batting .306 with a home run and 7 RBIs on the young season, and already has seven multi-hit games, the most on the team. His 19 hits in 2024 rank 3rd in the South Atlantic League in that category, while his batting average ranks 6th in the SAL.

VZ POP: Omar Martínez has quickly built on his strong season in the Florida State League with Single-A Tampa in 2023. The Renegades backstop is slashing .296/.415/.519 with a .934 OPS through 15 games. His OPS is the fifth-best mark in the South Atlantic League, and his batting average ranks eighth in the league. Martinez has reached base safely in all but two of his appearances, and has at least one hit in 12 of 15 games. On Saturday vs Aberdeen, Martinez launched a go-ahead solo home run to right in the bottom of the eighth to seal a 4-3 Hudson Valley victory. The long ball was the 22-year-old's third of the season, the most of any Renegades player. Last year, Martinez was third among Florida State League hitters with 18 home runs, and his 35 extra-base hits ranked sixth.

OUT ON STRIKES: On Friday night vs. Bowling Green, Sebastian Keane had the best start of his career. The right-hander tossed six innings of one-run ball, allowing just four hits and striking 10 Hot Rods batters. Keane set career highs in innings pitched and strikeouts in his start, after previously setting his career high in strikeouts with seven vs. the Rome Emperors. It was also the first time that a Renegades pitcher had struck out 10 batters since Drew Thorpe recorded 10 punchouts on August 4th, 2023 vs. the Wilmington Blue Rocks. Through the first four games of the Hot Rods series, Renegades pitching has 50 strikeouts, and has 10+ strikeouts three times.

MIDWEST REINFORCEMENTS: Jace Avina debuted with the Renegades last Wednesday after being traded to New York for Jake Bauers in November from Milwaukee. The 20-year-old has quickly made a big impact for the Renegades, off to a 9-for-25 (.360) start with four walks and four runs scored, and a 1.020 OPS in eight games. On Wednesday afternoon vs. Bowling Green, the Sparks, Nevada native had a 3-for-4 outing, featuring his first home run of the season and a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning. Avina has also looked excellent defensively in the outfield, throwing out Ryan Higgins at third on a beautiful outfield assist from center on Saturday night. The Spanish Springs High School graduate was the Arizona Complex League MVP in 2022.

INTERNATIONAL OUTREACH: The Hudson Valley Renegades and the Bhutan Baseball & Softball Association have partnered to present Bhutan Night on August 20 at Heritage Financial Park. The team is currently fundraising to bring over several Bhutanese baseball players for a baseball and cultural enrichment tour of the Hudson Valley and New York. More details on the night can be found at www.hvrenegades.com/bhutan.

NON-SACRIFICIAL LAMBS: The Hudson Valley Renegades have not laid down a sacrifice bunt in either of the last two seasons, one of four teams in MiLB to not register a sacrifice bunt in that time (also Asheville, Fayetteville and Tampa). The last time the Renegades successfully executed a sacrifice bunt was Eduardo Torrealba on 8/31/2021 at Greensboro, a span of 296 regular season games.

