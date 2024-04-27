Crawdads Battery Powers 3-2 Win on Saturday Night

April 27, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hickory, NC- Tucker Mitchell's third inning double gave the Hickory Crawdads all the offense they would need on Saturday, besting the Asheville Tourists 3-2 in front of 3,017 at LP Frans Stadium.

Tucker, the Crawdads backstop, went 2-for-3 in a contest that saw only six hits between the two clubs. His three RBI now give him 10 on the season, which ties him with Yosy Galan for the club lead.

Winston Santos, the reigning South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week announced last Monday, went five scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out seven Asheville batters. The win for Santos moves his record to 3-1 on the year.

Jacob Maton came on in the ninth to claim his first save of 2024, tossing a perfect frame with two strikeouts. In Maton's last two outings, he has surrendered one hit in three innings, throwing strikes on 25 of 30 pitches.

The Crawdads will send Aiden Curry to the mound on Sunday, seeking his first win of the year. First pitch is set for 2pm at LP Frans Stadium with Crawdads Pregame beginning at 1:45pm on www.hickorycrawdads.com, as well as MiLB.TV and the Bally Live app.

