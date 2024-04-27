Drive Come from Behind to Dispatch 'Hoppers 6-5

April 27, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







A Ronald Rosario sac-fly in the seventh plated the eventual winning run for the Greenville Drive (7-13) as the Drive, wearing their Ranas de Rio uniforms in celebration of Minor League Baseball's Copa de Diversion initiative, dispatched the Greensboro Grasshoppers (11-8), 6-5 on Saturday night.

The Drive erased a 5-2 'Hoppers lead with a pair of runs in the sixth and seventh innings, beating up relievers Julian Bosnic and Brandan Bidois.Kristian Campbell doubled in the sixth before Ronald Rosario and Luis Ravelo went down on strikes. But Juan Chacon would come through with an RBI-double and Caden Rose shot an RBI-single into left field to cut the lead to 5-4.

In the seventh, Enderson Lira walked, Cutter Coffey singled, and Ahbram Liendo walked on four straight balls. Kristian Campbell would be beaned and lay on the ground for a couple minutes at the plate before getting up under his own power and staying in the game. The hit-by-pitch allowed Lira to cross and knot the game.

Rosario knocked his sac-fly two pitches later to put the Drive ahead for good.

Greenville starter Luis Perales made his return to the rotation on Saturday after missing his scheduled start in Wilmington last series due to a nagging injury. He'd look every bit of a top prospect in the Red Sox organization, proving why the Red Sox added him to the team's 40-man roster in the offseason.

Throughout his four innings of work, he kept the 'Hoppers off balance including ringing up four strikeouts in a row. He'd ultimately hurl seven strikeouts on the night and one walk while allowing a solitary run.

The Drive opened up a 2-0 lead in third thanks to two deep flies, one from Tyler Miller and one from Cutter Coffey, their second and first homers of the season respectively. Greensboro would respond as they had all series in their next at-bats, as a Mitch Jebb steal set up a Nick Cimillo RBI as he reached on a fielding error by Ahbram Liendo.

Dalton Rogers piggybacked Perales, striking out two right away before walking the next two batters, eventually setting up a four run inning for the 'Hoppers. Sammy Siani knocked an RBI-single and Charles McAdoo launched a three-run homer to put the 'Hoppers ahead 5-2.

Rogers would officially record 3.2 innings allowing six hits with four walks and four strikeouts.

Caleb Bolden entered after two outs in the eighth picking up a quick ground out. He'd pick up his third save of the season in ninth, sending all three batters he faced down on strikes.

The Greenville Drive return to action tomorrow for the finale of the six-game series with Greensboro. The Drive lead the series, 3-2 and can earn a series victory with a win on Sunday.

South Atlantic League Stories from April 27, 2024

