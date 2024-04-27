BlueClaws Blanked 5-0 on Friday in Aberdeen

April 27, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







ABERDEEN, MD - Juan Nunez threw five scoreless innings and Creed Willems hit a three-run home run as Aberdeen blanked the BlueClaws 5-0 on Friday night at Leidos Field.

The loss drops the BlueClaws (9-10) back under .500 while Aberdeen pulls to within a game of .500, also at 9-10.

Aberdeen opened the scoring in the second inning on a SAC fly by Ryan Higgins. Creed Willems hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth, his sixth of the year, to push the lead to 4-0.

BlueClaws starter Estibenzon Jimenez (0-4) came out after five innings, allowing four runs, three earned, while adding five strikeouts.

A Jack Dallas wild pitch scored the fifth run in the bottom of the seventh.

Meanwhile, the BlueClaws were held to five hits by two Aberdeen pitchers. Juan Nunez (2-1) fanned five over five scoreless innings. Moises Chace threw four scoreless with three strikeouts to earn the save.

Felix Reyes had two hits for Jersey Shore while Cade Fergus stole his fourth base of the year.

The teams continue their series on Saturday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Eiberson Castellano starts for the BlueClaws.

-Jersey Shore BlueClaws-

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 27, 2024

BlueClaws Blanked 5-0 on Friday in Aberdeen - Jersey Shore BlueClaws

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.