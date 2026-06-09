Meet the Texas Volts' 2026 Opening Day Roster

Published on June 9, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Texas Volts News Release







The Volts return to Round Rock this summer - this time as Texas' home team. The third-place finishers of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League's (AUSL) inaugural season added young talent to a veteran core during the 2026 AUSL College Draft.

Here's a look at the Texas Volts roster ahead of Opening Day on June 9.

Pitcher

Aliyah Binford | Right-Handed Pitcher: Binford was selected by the Volts in the fourth round of the 2026 AUSL Allocation Draft. In 2025, she made six appearances with a 4.61 ERA for the Blaze after being selected from the Reserve Athlete Pool in July.

Alyssa Denham | Right-Handed Pitcher: Denham was selected by the Volts in the second round of the 2026 AUSL Allocation Draft. She returns to pro softball after having back surgery in 2024. In four AUSL All-Star Cup seasons (2021-2024), Denham posted a 2.32 ERA across 43 appearances with two 2nd-place finishes.

Rachel Garcia | Right-Handed Pitcher: Garcia returns as a veteran arm in the circle for the Volts. Garcia made six appearances and three starts during the inaugural AUSL season with a 4.61 ERA and hit .238 at the plate. She went on to finish second in the 2025 AUSL All-Star Cup.

Jessica Mullins | Right-Handed Pitcher: Mullins begins the season on a reserve assignment with the Volts. The right-hander out of Texas State appeared in 174 games with 127 starts from 2021-24 and posted a 1.70 career ERA.

Infielder

Leighann Goode: Goode will make her professional debut with the Volts after being the No. 8 overall selection in the 2026 AUSL College Draft. The Texas native started 211-of-231 games at Texas from 2023 to 2026 with a .307 career batting average, 32 home runs, and 142 RBIs. She secured two national titles with the Longhorns.

Tiare Jennings: Jennings returns to the infield for the Volts. She posted a .273 batting average during the 2025 season with five home runs, three doubles, and a triple.

Sierra Romero: A veteran middle infielder, Romero returns to the Volts lineup for her second season with the team. She started in 23 games in 2025 with a .288 batting average, one home run, and seven RBIs.

Aminah Vega: Rookie infielder Vega begins the season on a reserve assignment with the Volts. The former Duke infielder batted .405 in her career with the Blue Devils from 2023 to 2026. She hit a school-record 55 home runs with 223 RBIs.

Outfielder

Rylie Boone: Boone was acquired by the Volts in the third round of the 2026 AUSL Allocation Draft. She previously competed with the Oklahoma City Spark, appearing in 15 games during the 2025 season with a .278 batting average.

Jalia Lassiter: Lassiter starts the season on a reserve assignment with the Volts and will make her professional debut with the team. The former LSU outfielder posted a .320 career batting average with 19 home runs and 132 RBIs.

Utility

Danieca Coffey: Coffey takes the field for her second professional year after being drafted by the Volts in the 2025 AUSL College Draft. She hit .283 with 17 hits, including three doubles and a home run, and nine walks in her rookie campaign.

Jaydyn Goodwin: The Volts signed Goodwin after a roster spot became available when Amanda Lorenz announced she would utilize the AUSL's Family Support & Caregiving Policy. Goodwin will make her professional debut after compiling a .336 batting average with 33 home runs and 136 RBIs at Georgia.

Jackie Lis: Lis is on a reserve assignment with the Volts to begin the season. She will make her professional debut with the team after a senior season at Texas Tech, where she posted a .415 average with 21 home runs and 75 RBIs and helped the Red Raiders to the Women's College World Series Finals. She previously played three seasons at Southern Illinois, where she had a .353 batting average.

Catcher

Michaela Edenfield: Edenfield appeared in 19 games with 10 starts in her rookie campaign with the Volts in 2025. She returns behind the plate for her second season in purple.

Jordyn Rudd-Lee: Rudd-Lee begins the season with the Volts on a reserve assignment. She previously competed in the 2024 AUSL All-Star Cup and AUX seasons, where she hit .308 across 16 games.

The Volts open the season tonight in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, where they will face the Spark in a three-game series. The team will make its home debut on June 18. Tickets are on sale now.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from June 9, 2026

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