5 Texas Volts Selected for 2026 All-Star Cup
Published on July 17, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)
Texas Volts News Release
While the Texas Volts conclude their second season on Saturday, five Volts will continue competing in the Athletes Unlimited Softball League All-Star Cup in August.
The AUSL All-Star Cup is a four-series season from Aug. 8 to 30 in which 45 professional softball players compete to become the individual champion utilizing Athletes Unlimited's innovative format. Teams are hand-picked by the top athletes on the leaderboard each series. The 2026 All-Star Cup will feature games at Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont, Illinois.
The roster features fan-vote-selected Rylie Boone and 2022 AUSL All-Star Cup Champion Dejah Mulipola. Check out the full list below.
Aliyah Binford - Right-Handed Pitcher
Rylie Boone - Outfielder
Rachel Garcia - Right-Handed Pitcher
Tiare Jennings - Middle Infielder
Dejah Mulipola - Catcher
The 2026 AUSL All-Star Cup begins on August 8 at 7 p.m. ET in Rosemont, Illinois. Tickets are on sale now.
Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from July 17, 2026
- A Breakdown of 2026 AUSL Playoff Probabilities - AUSL
- 5 Texas Volts Selected for 2026 All-Star Cup - Texas Volts
- July 18 & 19 Chicago Bandits Games Relocated to Hillsboro, Oregon - Chicago Bandits
- Bri Ellis, Sahvanna Jaquish Go Yard as Talons Hold off Cascade - Utah Talons
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