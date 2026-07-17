5 Texas Volts Selected for 2026 All-Star Cup

Published on July 17, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Texas Volts News Release







While the Texas Volts conclude their second season on Saturday, five Volts will continue competing in the Athletes Unlimited Softball League All-Star Cup in August.

The AUSL All-Star Cup is a four-series season from Aug. 8 to 30 in which 45 professional softball players compete to become the individual champion utilizing Athletes Unlimited's innovative format. Teams are hand-picked by the top athletes on the leaderboard each series. The 2026 All-Star Cup will feature games at Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont, Illinois.

The roster features fan-vote-selected Rylie Boone and 2022 AUSL All-Star Cup Champion Dejah Mulipola. Check out the full list below.

Aliyah Binford - Right-Handed Pitcher

Rylie Boone - Outfielder

Rachel Garcia - Right-Handed Pitcher

Tiare Jennings - Middle Infielder

Dejah Mulipola - Catcher

The 2026 AUSL All-Star Cup begins on August 8 at 7 p.m. ET in Rosemont, Illinois. Tickets are on sale now.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from July 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.