Bri Ellis, Sahvanna Jaquish Go Yard as Talons Hold off Cascade

Published on July 17, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Utah Talons News Release







The Utah Talons remained atop the Athletes Unlimited Softball League standings Thursday night, using home runs from Bri Ellis and Sahvanna Jaquish to edge the Portland Cascade, 4-3, in front of a sold-out crowd at Hillsboro Ballpark.

Jaquish got the Talons on the board in the second inning, when she drove a two-run home run down the left field line to score Kailey Wyckoff and give Utah an early 2-0 advantage. After Portland answered with a run in the third, Ellis restored the two-run lead with a solo shot to center field in the fourth.

The Talons added what was the decisive run in the sixth. Jadelyn Allchin doubled to right-center before advancing on a sacrifice bunt from Kailey Wyckoff. Ellis followed with an RBI single up the middle, that extended Utah's lead to 4-1.

Portland threatened late in the game, and cut the deficit to one in the bottom of the seventh. Korbe Otis singled and stole second before Sierra Sacco-Ferrie drew a walk. Megan Grant then lined a two-run double into left-center to bring the Cascade within one run, but Megan Faraimo closed the door by striking out Tori Vidales and retiring Kendra Falby to secure the victory.

Faraimo tossed her fourth complete game of the season, and allowed three runs on six hits while striking out 10. The performance marked the second time this season she has reached double-digit strikeouts, making her the first pitcher in AUSL regular-season history to record 10 or more strikeouts in multiple games.

Ellis finished 2-for-3 with a home run, an RBI single and two runs driven in, while Jaquish also went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer.

The victory improved Utah to 15-8 on the season and marked the Talons' first win over Portland after being swept in the teams' first three meetings. Utah returns to action Saturday versus the Chicago Bandits at 2 p.m. ET.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from July 17, 2026

Bri Ellis, Sahvanna Jaquish Go Yard as Talons Hold off Cascade - Utah Talons

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