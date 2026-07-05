Teagan Kavan, Juliann Faucette to Throw First Pitch on July 10

Published on July 5, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Texas Volts News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Texas Volts are set to welcome a pair of Longhorn legends when they host "Austin Champions Night" at Dell Diamond on Friday, July 10.

Senior Longhorns pitcher Teagan Kavan and LOVB Austin opposite Juliann Faucette will throw the ceremonial first pitch before the Volts face the Carolina Blaze at 7 p.m. CT.

Kavan, a two-time NCAA All-American, will reunite with fellow NCAA champions Leighann Goode and Reese Atwood. The trio secured back-to-back NCAA championships in 2025 and 2026 with the University of Texas. Goode, an infielder for the Volts, and Atwood, a catcher for the Blaze, will compete against each other in the first of a three-game series at Dell Diamond.

Faucette was a three-time All-American and the 2010 Big 12 Player of the Year for the University of Texas volleyball team. As a member of LOVB Austin, she helped the team secure back-to-back LOVB championships in 2025 and 2026.

Fans are encouraged to arrive at the ballpark early for pregame autographs with Faucette and to take a photo with the 2026 LOVB Championship trophy.

Tickets for Champions Night are available.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from July 5, 2026

Teagan Kavan, Juliann Faucette to Throw First Pitch on July 10 - Texas Volts

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