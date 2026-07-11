Jackie Lis Delivers Walk-Off Winner as Volts Rally Past Blaze

Published on July 11, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Texas Volts News Release







Jackie Lis came through with the biggest hit of the afternoon on Saturday when she lined a walk-off RBI single to right-center field to lift the Texas Volts to a 4-3 victory over the Carolina Blaze at Dell Diamond.

With the game tied entering the bottom of the seventh, Rylie Boone opened the inning with a single before moving into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt. After Dejah Mulipola was intentionally walked, Lis ripped a base hit into the gap to score Boone and seal Texas' second straight walk-off win.

The Blaze built an early 3-0 lead in the second inning when Reese Atwood launched a three-run home run for her seventh of the season. Texas chipped away with a run in the fifth before Rachel Garcia tied the game in the sixth with a two-run double that brought Mulipola and Lis across the plate.

Lis reached base three times in the win, and finished with two hits, a walk and the game-winning RBI. Boone also collected two hits and scored twice, while Mulipola added two hits for the Volts.

Ally Carda turned in a season-high 6.0 innings in the circle, allowing three unearned runs before Aliyah Binford recorded a scoreless seventh to earn the victory.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from July 11, 2026

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