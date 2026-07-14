Volts Complete First Three-Game Sweep with Run-Rule Victory over Blaze

Published on July 14, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Texas Volts News Release







The Texas Volts finished off their first three-game series sweep in franchise history on Monday night, defeating the Carolina Blaze, 8-0 in five innings at Dell Diamond.

Texas wasted no time taking control, and scored four runs in the opening inning before piling on runs throughout the night to earn its first run-rule victory of the season.

After Danieca Coffey doubled and Dejah Mulipola drove in the game's first run with an RBI double, rookie Jackie Lis launched the first home run of her professional career with a three-run shot to left field. The blast gave the Volts a 4-0 advantage before the Blaze recorded their third out. Lis finished with a season-high three RBI.

The Volts continued to add on with two more solo home runs. Tiare Jennings led off the third inning with her fifth homer of the season, tying for the team lead, before Sierra Romero launched her third home run of the year in the fourth.

Texas put the game away in the fifth when Aliyah Binford came through with a pinch-hit, two-run single to bring the run-rule into effect. Mulipola scored twice while going 2-for-3 with an RBI double, and Rachel Garcia also reached base safely in all three of her plate appearances.

Garcia was just as dominant in the circle, and tossed a three-hit complete-game shutout while striking out a season-high eight batters to earn her first win of the year. Carolina recorded just three hits and was held scoreless for the second time in the series.

The victory improved Texas to 6-15 on the season and secured the team's second series sweep of the year, while also marking its first-ever sweep of a three-game series. The Volts will look to keep the momentum going on Tuesday when they open a new series against the Oklahoma City Spark at Dell Diamond.

Siera Jones is the digital media reporter at Athletes Unlimited. You can follow her on Instagram and X @ sieraajones .







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from July 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.