A Breakdown of 2026 AUSL Playoff Probabilities

Published on July 17, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) News Release







The Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) regular season is winding down, and the race for a playoff spot is coming down to the wire.

As of July 17, the Chicago Bandits, Portland Cascade, Utah Talons, and Texas Volts have two games remaining. The Oklahoma City Spark and Carolina Blaze are set to play a three-game series to close out the season.

The expanded playoff format will feature the AUSL Play-In Game between the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds on Thursday, July 23, followed by the best-of-three AUSL Championship starting Saturday, July 25, in College Station, Texas.

Here's a breakdown of possible scenarios this weekend:

Utah could clinch the No. 1 seed

The reigning champs need to win one game against Chicago to lock down the No. 1 seed. The Talons already own the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Bandits by virtue of their three-game sweep earlier this season. This weekend is a rematch of the 2025 Championship, and the pair will now play on Saturday and Sunday in Hillboro, Oregon, due to the air quality conditions in the Chicago area.

Chicago has secured at least the No. 2 seed

If the Bandits and Cascade finish with identical 15-10 records, Chicago earns the No. 2 seed after taking four of five meetings with Portland earlier this season. If Oklahoma City were to earn the final spot (see below), the Spark cannot pass the Bandits in the standings. OKC's best potential record is 14-11, while Chicago's is 15-10.

Portland's magic number is 2

The Cascade needs two victories to secure its spot. Winning both games against the Volts will automatically seal their destiny. A win for the Cascade, plus a loss by Oklahoma City, also meets the team's magic number and grants them a ticket to College Station.

Oklahoma City's playoff hopes are still alive

It's still possible for the Spark to squeak their way into the playoffs, but a couple of things have to go their way. First, they must win at least two of three games against Carolina this weekend. Second, the Cascade must lose one game. Both teams would end up at 13-12. If the Spark win all three remaining games this season and Portland loses one of its last two games, the teams will end up tied at 14-11. In both scenarios, Oklahoma City owns the head-to-head tiebreaker with Portland and would make the playoffs.

On sale now: tickets to the 2026 AUSL Championship

For a league not only in its second year but just expanding from four to six teams, this couldn't be a better end to the summer of softball. Every game and moment could matter to determine which teams will compete for the title.

Savanna Collins is the Senior Reporter for the AUSL. You can follow her on Instagram @savvyco.







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