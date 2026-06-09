Here's the OKC Spark's 2026 Opening Day Roster

Published on June 9, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Oklahoma City Spark News Release







The 2026 Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) season has officially arrived. The Oklahoma City Spark, which joined the league in December, will make its debut alongside the league's five teams on June 9.

Here are the 16 players on the active Opening Day roster for the Spark against the Texas Volts in Oklahoma City.

Billie Andrews | INF | R/R | Gretna, Neb.

Nebraska 2021-24

Acquired in 2026 Allocation Draft (4th Round)

Competed in the 2025 AUX season, starting in 11-of-12 games; Hit .324 with four home runs and 12 runs batted in

Maya Brady | UTIL | L/R | Thousand Oaks, Calif.

UCLA 2020-24

No. 1 pick in the 2026 Allocation Draft

Appeared in six games with the Talons after being activated off the Injured List; Had 11 hits in 17 at-bats and recorded at least one hit in every game

Peja Goold | P | R/R | Stockton, Calif.

Chattanooga 2023-25, Mississippi State 2026

Selected in the 2026 College Draft (2nd Round)

2.32 ERA as a senior with the Bulldogs, named the 2026 USA Today Sports SEC Newcomer of the Year

Lyndsey Grein | P | R/R | Mokena, Ill.

Virginia Tech 2023-24, Oregon 2025-26

Added to roster as Reserve Player 30 days

2.73 ERA with a 23-6 record her senior season with eight complete games and two shutouts

Amari Harper | UTIL | L/R | Corona, Calif.

Texas A&M 2023-25, Oregon 2026

2026 College Draft (3rd Round)

Earned starting assignment in 199-of-209 career games; logged .373 career average with 24 home runs and 134 RBIs

Grace Jenkins | UTL | L/R | Folsom, California

UConn 2023-25, Arizona 2026

Added to roster as Reserve Player 30 days

Played in all 55 games with the Wildcats with time in right field and catcher; second on the team with 14 home runs, 65 RBIs, a .706 slugging percentage

Maya Johnson | P | L/L | Columbia Station, Ohio

Belmont 2023-26

First pick in the AUSL College Draft

Compiled a 79-20 career record with a 1.43 earned run average

Haley Lee | C | R/R | Kingwood, Texas

Texas A&M 2019-22, Oklahoma 2023

Acquired in the 2026 Allocation Draft (6th Round)

Competed in the 2024 AUX season, earning a start in 9-of-10 games; Posted a .276 batting average with eight hits

KK Madrey | OF | L/R | Newnan, Georgia

LSU 2022, Liberty 2023-25

Added to roster as Reserve Player

Member of the Spark last year

Ruby Meylan | P | R/R | Omaha, Neb.

Washington 2023-24, Oregon State 2025-26

Added to roster as Reserve Player 30 days

Made 32 starts for the Beavers her senior season, throwing 22 complete games and eight shutouts across 244.2 IP for an ERA of 2.43

Bubba Nickles-Camarena | OF | R/R | Merced, Calif.

UCLA 2017-21

Acquired in the 2026 Expansion Draft (6th Round)

Competed with the Bandits last season and was second in the AUSL with seven home runs; logged a .213 average

Sydney Romero| INF | R/R | Murrieta, Calif.

Oklahoma 2016-19

Acquired in the 2026 Expansion Draft (3rd Round)

Hit .308 on the season last year with the Talons; tied for third in the AUSL with six doubles

Sydney Sherrill | INF | L/R | Moore, Okla.

Florida State 2018-22

Acquired: 2026 Allocation Draft (5th Round)

Member of the Spark as an independent team for the last three years

Jessi Warren | INF | R/R | Tampa, Fla.

Florida State 2015-18

Acquired in the 2026 Expansion Draft (4th Round)

Named to the 2025 AUSL All-Defensive Team; started 20 games for the Volts

Delanie Wisz | INF | R/R | Orcutt, Calif.

Loyola Marymount 2018-19, UCLA 2020-22

Acquired: 2026 Expansion Draft (7th Round)

Started in all 24 games for the Bandits last year; collected a .284 batting average with three home runs and 11 RBIs

Note: Jailyn Ford, Kenzie Hansen-McKenzie, Maddie Penta, Alana Vawter and Sydney McKinney are on the Temporary Inactive List.

The Spark will open up the season on June 9 at home versus the Texas Volts in a three-game series. Tickets are on sale now.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from June 9, 2026

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