Jailyn Ford Deals Her First Complete Game of the Season Leads to 7-2 Win

Published on July 14, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Oklahoma City Spark News Release







Oklahoma City Spark (10-11) pitcher Jailyn Ford limited the Texas Volts (6-16) to just two runs despite the teams' nine hits in their Tuesday night meeting, logging her first complete game of the season.

It was just the third CG from a Spark pitcher this year as she limited walks to just three and struck out eight hitters. She also only gave up two extra bases on the outing. The offense helped power the 7-2 victory, with RBIs contributed all throughout the lineup.

The Spark struck first when Sydney Romero doubled to right center, scoring Maya Brady in the top of the first inning.

The Volts put their first run on the board in the third, but OKC had an immediate answer back in the fourth. They capitalized on a throwing error to score two runs. Brady added on another, flying out to center and allowing Sarah Gordon to make it home on the throw.

They posted two more runs in the fifth frame with Amari Harper homering and Sydney McKinney knocking a single down the left field line to drive in Sydney Sherrhill. The Volts tried to rally late with a home run from Jackie Lis, but it wasn't enough.

The win is the Spark's second in a row as they look to make a late run in the standings. Four games remain in the regular season, with the next on Wednesday, Jul 15, against the Volts. The second match-up of the two-game series will be at 8 p.m. ET on ESPNU.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from July 14, 2026

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