Meet the Chicago Bandits' 2026 Opening Day Roster

Published on June 9, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Chicago Bandits News Release







The Bandits are back in Chicago with a roster filled with both familiar faces and new additions. Last year's league runners-up are gearing up for a rematch of the 2025 Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) Championship, opening the season on the road against the defending champion Utah Talons.

Here's how the Chicago Bandits roster has taken shape ahead of the season-opening series.

Catchers: Mary Iakopo, Jocelyn Erickson

From reserve assignment to lineup staple, Mary Iakopo returns after becoming an important piece of the Bandits' championship run last season. After joining the club in June, Iakopo quickly earned a regular role and went on to start behind the plate in both AUSL Championship games.

She'll be joined by one of the most anticipated rookies in the league in Jocelyn Erickson. The former Florida and Oklahoma standout was selected fifth overall in the 2026 AUSL College Draft after finishing her collegiate career with 58 home runs and 251 RBIs.

Infielders: Ailana Agbayani, Erin Coffel, Taryn Kern, Kyleigh Sand, Sami Williams

The MVP is settled in Chicago and slated to lead the Bandits once again following a dominant 2025 season. Erin Coffel claimed the inaugural AUSL MVP and Hitter of the Year awards after leading the league in on-base percentage, OPS and RBIs while helping guide the Bandits to a runner-up finish.

The Bandits also add two highly touted newcomers in Taryn Kern (Stanford) and Ailana Agbayani (Oklahoma). The pair were selected in the 2026 AUSL College Draft and will arrive ready to make their mark at the professional level.

Sami Williams and Kyleigh Sand round out the Bandits infield. Williams was selected in the 2026 AUSL Allocation Draft and recently competed for the New York Rise in 2024 and 2025. Sand is on a reserve assignment as Skylar Wallace is on the Temporary Inactive List. Sand appeared in 27 games for Naranjeros Softbol Femenil during the 2026 Mexican Softball League season, where she logged a .362 batting average with one home run.

Utility: Elon Butler

Rookie Elon Butler provides another versatile option for Chicago after wrapping up her collegiate career at Oregon in 2026, where she led the Ducks with a .399 average.

Outfielders: Morgan Zerkle, Bella Dayton, Jessica Clements

Bella Dayton showed just how hot her bat could get at the end of last season, and she'll look to bring that same production back to the Bandits lineup in 2026. Dayton hit .347 during the inaugural season and closed the year on a six-game hitting streak while starting 21 games for Chicago.

She joins a veteran outfield group led by Morgan Zerkle, a player with nearly a decade of proven professional production who led the AUSL in hits, doubles and home runs last season. AUSL newcomer Jessica Clements rounds out the group after a standout career at UCLA.

Pitchers: Odicci Alexander-Bennett, Taylor McQuillin, Amber Fiser, Bri Copeland, Mariah Lopez

The pitching staff is led by Odicci Alexander-Bennett, the ace leading the Bandits' right-handed slingers. Alexander-Bennett ranked among the league leaders in wins during the inaugural season and returns as one of Chicago's top options in the circle.

The Bandits also welcome back trusted lefty Taylor McQuillin, who tied for the AUSL lead with four saves in 2025. With Lexi Kilfoyl and Kat Sandercock on the temporary inactive list, reserve additions Amber Fiser, Bri Copeland and Mariah Lopez round out the pitching staff heading into Opening Day.

Chicago will open the season tonight in Salt Lake City, Utah, against the Talons in a three-game series. They will make their home debut on June 13. Tickets are on sale now.

Siera Jones is the digital media reporter at Athletes Unlimited. You can follow her on Instagram and X @sieraajones.







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