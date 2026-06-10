Maya Brady Hits Opening Day Grand Slam for Spark
Published on June 9, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)
Oklahoma City Spark News Release
Maya Brady wasted no time delivering a big hit for the Oklahoma City Spark on Opening Day of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL).
Brady stepped up to the plate for her second at-bat of the game in the bottom of the 2nd inning with the bases loaded and drove a riseball from Texas Volts pitcher Rachel Garcia to center field for the Spark's first hit of the season. The grand slam put the Spark up 5-0.
One batter later, Sydney Romero followed with a home run of her own to extend the lead to 6-0.
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