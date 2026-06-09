Meet the Blaze's 2026 Opening Day Roster

Published on June 9, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Carolina Blaze News Release







The Carolina Blaze are set to bring the heat to Durham for the first time this summer, and the second-year franchise will build upon its inaugural season with a mix of new and familiar faces, including some of the brightest stars from this year's college draft class.

Here's a look at how the Carolina Blaze is shaping up ahead of tomorrow's opening-day series versus the Portland Cascade.

Catcher: Reese Atwood

With the ink on her rookie contract barely dry, newly crowned NCAA champion Reese Atwood is the lone catcher on the Blaze roster. She's fresh off her second consecutive national title with Texas, and arrives in Durham as one of the most decorated catchers in college softball history. Her resume includes Softball America National Player of the Year honors, the Johnny Bench Award, NFCA Catcher of the Year recognition, and Texas' first-ever Rawlings Gold Glove Award.

Infield: Aubrey Leach, Jenna Laird, Ana Gold

Returning with one of the most consistent bats in the Athletes Unlimited Softball League, Aubrey Leach is back after ranking among the league leaders with a .355 batting average during the inaugural season. Leach also became the first player in any AU softball game to record five hits in a contest.

Holding down the hot corner once again is reigning AUSL Rookie of the Year Ana Gold, who earned All-Defensive Team honors while leading all rookies with a .373 batting average last season. The Blaze also welcomes a pair of highly anticipated AUSL newcomers in Alyssa Brito and Jenna Laird. Laird arrives following two professional seasons with the New York Rise and a standout career at Missouri.

Pitchers: Emma Lemley, Karlyn Pickens, Keilani Ricketts, Aleshia Ocasio, Jala Wright

Emma Lemley and Karlyn Pickens are just two names on a long list that makes up one of the most filled-out pitching staffs in the AUSL. Lemley became a Blaze staple during her rookie season and returns poised for a strong sophomore campaign, while Pickens arrives fresh off a dominant Women's College World Series run after being selected first overall in the 2026 AUSL College Draft. The Tennessee standout brings Team USA experience and some serious velocity as she prepares for her professional debut.

The group also features one of the most decorated pitchers in Keilani Ricketts, the lone left-hander on the active staff. Ricketts is joined by veteran Aleshia Ocasio, whose ability to contribute both in the circle and at the plate makes her one of the Blaze's most versatile weapons. Rounding out the bullpen are Jala Wright, who arrives after a standout collegiate career at Michigan State and Duke, and

Outfielder: McKenzie Clark, Dakota Kennedy

McKenzie Clark returns to patrol the outfield grass for the Blaze. Clark started 22 games during the inaugural season after being involved in the first trade in AUSL history and brings valuable experience and a fan-favorite personality to Carolina's lineup.

The Blaze also welcome 2026 AUSL College Draft selection Dakota Kennedy, who hit .373 at Arkansas in her senior campaign.

Utility: Alyssa Brito, Kayla Kowalik, Devyn Netz, Karli Spaid, Valerie Cagle

The 2025 AUSL All-Star Cup Champion Kowalik returns to the Blaze after appearing in 22 games last year. She brings versatility behind the plate and around the field. Brito will make her league debut after starring for the Oklahoma City Spark, where she hit .447 with six home runs and 23 RBIs in 2025.

The utility group also features Devyn Netz, a two-way option capable of adding another arm in the circle while also providing some added flame to the Blaze lineup, and Valerie Cagle, who brings a resume that includes experience at first base, in the outfield and in the circle.

Karli Spaid, who gets her first taste of AUSL regular-season action after previously competing in AUX and Championship Season (now All-Star Cup) play, joins the team on a reserve assignment.

The Blaze open their 2026 season at home at Smith Family Stadium in Durham versus the Portland Cascade tonight. Tickets are on sale now.

Siera Jones is the digital media reporter at Athletes Unlimited. You can follow her on Instagram and X @sieraajones.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from June 9, 2026

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