Arkansas' Dakota Kennedy Signs Rookie Contract with the Blaze

Published on June 8, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Carolina Blaze News Release







The Carolina Blaze announced the addition of Arkansas outfielder Dakota Kennedy to the roster for the 2026 Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) season on Monday.

Kennedy was delivered a Golden Ticket at the beginning of April and was the team's third pick in the AUSL College Draft. She had a stellar senior season with the Razorbacks, earning First-Team All-SEC honors and SEC All-Defensive Team honors, plus a trip to the Women's College World Series.

She was a major contributor in 2026 with a .373 average, .764 slugging percentage and .466 on-base percentage. She hit a career-high 16 homers in 2026 to contribute to her 1.230 OPS.

Before transferring to Arkansas, Kennedy spent three seasons at Arizona, establishing consistent numbers. She started in 40 games or more every season with an average that never dipped below .356 and an OPS that sat above 1.000. In 2025, she hit a career-high .444 with a 1.228 OPS, earning NFCA Third Team All-American honors for the second straight year while also being named First Team All-Big 12 and a member of the conference's All-Defensive Team.

As a freshman, she earned an NFCA/Rawlings Gold Glove after finishing the year without committing an error.

The Blaze will open their 2026 season at home at Smith Family Stadium in Durham versus the Portland Cascade on June 9. Tickets are on sale now.

Savanna Collins is the Senior Reporter for the AUSL. You can follow her on Instagram @savvyco.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from June 8, 2026

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