Meet the Utah Talons' 2026 Opening Day Roster

Published on June 9, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Utah Talons News Release







The Utah Talons enter the 2026 season as defending Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) champions while settling into a new home city. The Talons claimed the inaugural AUSL title last summer by defeating the Chicago Bandits with two straight wins, and now will open their title defense by hosting those same Bandits in Salt Lake City.

While several familiar faces return from last year's championship roster, Utah will also feature new additions following the league's Allocation and College Drafts. Here's how the Talons' roster has taken shape ahead of Opening Day.

Catcher: Sharlize Palacios, Sarah Gordon

Sharlize Palacios returns as a reliable backstop after earning AUSL All-Defensive Team honors during the inaugural season. The catcher started 22 games during Utah's championship run and provides stability behind the plate as the Talons begin their title defense.

Sarah Gordon, who begins the season on reserve assignment with the Talons, will make her professional debut. The catcher posted a .349 batting average in a college career that featured three years at Georgia after playing at Louisville as a freshman.

Infield: Hannah Flippen, Bri Ellis, Rachel Becker, Maddie Moore, Jordan Woolery

The infield is anchored by reigning AUSL Defensive Player of the Year Hannah Flippen, who helped lead the Talons to the league's first championship while contributing offensively with a .296 batting average, three home runs and 20 RBIs. Returning alongside her is Bri Ellis, a 2025 rookie who started every game for Utah last season and provides more continuity for the young franchise.

The Talons also added former Oklahoma City Spark standout Rachel Becker, who is looking to make her mark in the AUSL after spending the last two seasons with the Spark. Rounding out the group is AUSL newcomer Maddie Moore, who arrives following a record-setting career at Clemson that included 40 home runs, 161 RBIs and a school-record 51 stolen bases.

First-round draft pick Jordan Woolery will also join the infield after one of the most productive seasons in college softball, where she hit .497 with 36 home runs and 117 RBIs at UCLA.

Utility: Sahvanna Jaquish

A familiar face returns in Sahvanna Jaquish, who gives the Talons versatility across the diamond entering her second AUSL season. Jaquish appeared in 10 games during Utah's championship campaign and remains an experienced option for the defending champions.

Outfield: Jadelyn Allchin, Aliyah Andrews, Jayda Coleman, Caroline Jacobsen

Reserve assignment turned roster staple, Jadelyn Allchin emerged as one of the league's breakout performers last season. The outfielder earned AUSL All-Defensive Team honors while hitting .380 and tying for the league lead in stolen bases.

She'll be joined by one of the league's most productive returning hitters in Caroline Jacobsen, who ranked among AUSL leaders with a .384 batting average in 2025. Former Blaze outfielder Aliyah Andrews brings additional experience after starting 20 games during the inaugural season, while former Oklahoma City Spark star Jayda Coleman is set to make her AUSL debut after hitting .412 for the Spark in 2025.

Pitchers: Jalen Adams, Megan Faraimo, Montana Fouts, Dallas Escobedo Magee, Sarah Willis

The pitching staff is headlined by Montana Fouts, who returns after delivering several of the biggest moments of the Talons' championship season, including the first complete-game shutout in AUSL Championship history. Megan Faraimo is another veteran and reliable arm in the circle who tossed 41.1 innings for the Talons last season.

With Georgina Corrick temporarily inactive, veteran Dallas Escobedo Magee is in line for an expanded role, bringing professional and international experience that includes an Olympic appearance with Team Mexico.

Jalen Adams and Sarah Willis round out the active pitching staff on reserve assignment. Adams makes her professional debut after compiling 143 career appearances and a 2.57 ERA at Arizona and Iowa. Willis appeared in both the AUSL Regular Season and All-Star Cup in 2025 and provides additional depth while the Talons await the return of their regular arms.

The Utah Talons will open up the 2026 season on June 9 at Dumke Family Stadium versus the Chicago Bandits. Tickets are on sale now.

Siera Jones is the digital media reporter at Athletes Unlimited. You can follow her on Instagram and X @ sieraajones .







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