9 Utah Talons Selected to Compete in 2026 AUSL All-Star Cup
Published on July 21, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)
Utah Talons News Release
Nine Utah Talons players will head to Rosemont, Illinois, after the conclusion of the 2026 Athletes Unlimited Softball League Regular Season to compete in the All-Star Cup in August.
The AUSL All-Star Cup is a four-series season from Aug. 8 to 30 in which 45 professional softball players compete to become the individual champion utilizing Athletes Unlimited's innovative format. Teams are hand-picked by the top athletes on the leaderboard each series. The 2026 All-Star Cup will feature 12 games at Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont, Illinois.
The roster features fan-selected Bri Ellis, Jayda Coleman and Jordan Woolery. Check out the full list below.
Jadelyn Allchin - Outfielder
Jayda Coleman - Outfielder
Georgina Corrick - Right-Handed Pitcher
Bri Ellis - Corner Infielder
Megan Faraimo - Right-Handed Pitcher
Hannah Flippen - Middle Infielder
Montana Fouts - Right-Handed Pitcher
Sharlize Palacios - Catcher
Jordan Woolery - Corner Infielder
The 2026 AUSL All-Star Cup begins on August 8 at 7 p.m. ET in Rosemont, Illinois. Tickets are on sale now.
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- 9 Utah Talons Selected to Compete in 2026 AUSL All-Star Cup - Utah Talons
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