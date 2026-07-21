9 Utah Talons Selected to Compete in 2026 AUSL All-Star Cup

Published on July 21, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Utah Talons News Release







Nine Utah Talons players will head to Rosemont, Illinois, after the conclusion of the 2026 Athletes Unlimited Softball League Regular Season to compete in the All-Star Cup in August.

The AUSL All-Star Cup is a four-series season from Aug. 8 to 30 in which 45 professional softball players compete to become the individual champion utilizing Athletes Unlimited's innovative format. Teams are hand-picked by the top athletes on the leaderboard each series. The 2026 All-Star Cup will feature 12 games at Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont, Illinois.

The roster features fan-selected Bri Ellis, Jayda Coleman and Jordan Woolery. Check out the full list below.

Jadelyn Allchin - Outfielder

Jayda Coleman - Outfielder

Georgina Corrick - Right-Handed Pitcher

Bri Ellis - Corner Infielder

Megan Faraimo - Right-Handed Pitcher

Hannah Flippen - Middle Infielder

Montana Fouts - Right-Handed Pitcher

Sharlize Palacios - Catcher

Jordan Woolery - Corner Infielder

The 2026 AUSL All-Star Cup begins on August 8 at 7 p.m. ET in Rosemont, Illinois. Tickets are on sale now.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from July 21, 2026

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